Governors in closed-door meeting with NSA Monguno

Nigeria’s 36 state governors are currently meeting with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, in Abuja.

The meeting, which is holding at the secretariat of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), in Maitama, Abuja, began at about 12 noon.

A source at the NGF secretariat said the meeting is at the instance of the NSA who intends to brief the governors on the security arrangements put in place for the forthcoming general elections.

Nigerian voters go to the polls on February 16 to elect the president and members of the National Assembly. The election of governors and members of state assemblies holds on March 2.

