Bigotry ‘moving at lightning speed on internet,’ UN warns

Antonio Guterres
Antonio Guterres

The UN has raised an alarm over what it termed the “alarming increase” in bigotry fuelled by the Internet.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gave the warning at the 2018 International Holocaust Remembrance Day to honour the memory of some six million Jews who perished in the Holocaust during World War Two.

Mr Guterres also denounced the rise in anti-Semitism, recounting many other victims of what he called “unprecedented, calculated cruelty and horror”.

“We see bigotry moving at lightning speed across the Internet”, the UN chief underscored.

He pointed to “intolerance entering mainstream politics – targeting minorities, Muslims, migrants and refugees, and exploiting the anger and anxiety of a changing world”.

“Now more than ever, let us unite in the fight for universal values and build a world of equality for all,” the Secretary-General said.

Okowa Campaign AD

Under the theme: ‘Holocaust Remembrance: Demand and Defend Your Human Rights’, youths are being encouraged to learn valuable lessons from the Holocaust, such as acting forcefully against discrimination and defending essential democratic values.

Mr Guterres recalled the quote by former Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom, Jonathan Sacks: “The hate that begins with Jews never ends with Jews”.

In her remarks, General Assembly President María Espinosa, told the survivors she was deeply humbled and touched by their tragedies.

“Most of us in this room can never understand nor begin to realise the impact of that horror on your lives.

“Records and recordings, documentation and recollections, can never tell the full story of one of the worst tragedies in human history,” she said.

She declared that only through remembrance and education could the hatred of others, the demonisation of groups and the cynical manipulation of opinion that promoted such hatred and violence, could be countered and stopped.

She called for bold, quick actions by world leaders to stand up against the rising tide of racism, anti-Semitism, xenophobia and intolerance in all its forms.

Ms Espinosa warned that with the bounds that had held the world together since World War II showing clear signs of fraying, “talking is not enough.”

“As leader, as citizens, as people of faith and of conscience we need to stand up for what we believe.

“Our survival as a modern civilization, based on the rule of law and human rights and respect for the dignity every individual depend upon it,” she said.

In other events, an exhibition called ‘Beyond Duty: Diplomats Recognised as Righteous Among the Nations’, shared the unique stories of the diplomats who, serving under Nazi regimes, saved Jewish lives by providing passports, visas and travel permits for their escape.

“Only through multilateral action and cooperation can we move closer to achieving a world of safety and dignity for all people, everywhere”, the UN chief said at the launch. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.