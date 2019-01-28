Group demands access to acting CJN Mohammed’s asset form

Related News

A group, the African Centre for Media and information Literacy, has asked the Code of Conduct Bureau for the details of the asset declaration submitted by the newly appointed acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Muhammad.

In a statement signed by AFRICMIL’s coordinator, Chido Onumah, the group said its request was brought pursuant to sections of the 1999 Constitution and the Freedom of Information Act.

“Subject to the provisions of paragraph 11, Part 1 of the Fifth Schedule to the 1999 Constitution as amended, which states that: every public officer shall within three months of the coming into force of this Code of Conduct and immediately after taking office and thereafter – (a) at the end of the every four years; and (b) at the end of his term of office, submit to the Code of Conduct Bureau a written declaration of all his properties, assets, and liabilities and those of his unmarried children under the age of eighteen years,” the statement said.

“Pursuant to the aforementioned provision of the 1999 constitution, as amended, and Section 1(1) of the Freedom of Information Act 2011 which states that, “Notwithstanding anything contained in any other Act, law or regulation, the right of any person to access and request information, whether or not contained in any written form, which is in the custody or possession of any public official, agency or institution howsoever described, is hereby established,” we humbly request to be allowed to inspect and obtain copies of the following documents, the letter noted: the asset declaration of Honourable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed JSC on his elevation as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and the asset declaration of the Honourable Justice on his appointment as Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

According to AFRICMIL, its request was brought based on a firm resolve to promote transperency and accountability in the public service and the group will not relent, regardless of challenges.

“In its concerted effort at advocating for increased transparent and accountable governance in Nigeria’s public service, AFRICMIL, on July 28, 2011, sent a Freedom of Information request to the CCB asking “to be allowed to inspect and obtain copies of the 2007 asset declaration of President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan; the asset declaration of President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan after the end of his tenure on May 28, 2011; and his asset declaration when he assumed office on May 29, 2011.”

“On January 17, 2017, AFRICMIL in partnership with the Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC) submitted Freedom of Information requests to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) for the declaration of assets of certain elected and appointed political office holders, including the current president and vice president, their immediate predecessors, past and current principal officers of the National Assembly, past and current governors of the 36 states of the country as well as past and current ministers since May 2011.

“Although both organizations made these requests under the Freedom of Information Act, 2011, the CCB failed to respond to any of these requests within the time stipulated in the Act, thereby leading to the filing of cases before the Federal High Court requesting judicial action aimed at getting the Code of Conduct to do the needful, in relation to the aforementioned FoI requests of both institutions,” it said.

AFRICMIL said although its request was declined at the Federal High Court, the group had challenged the ruling at the Court of Appeal and is expecting to be heard on February 20 and 21.

Mr Mohammed was appointed on Friday under controversial circumstances, after President Muhammadu Buhari suspended Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen over allegations of false asset declaration.