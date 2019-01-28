Strike: ASUU receives licence to run pension scheme

Related News

The Academic State Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday received the certificate of operation for the Nigerian University Pension Management Company (NUPEMCO) from the National Pension Commission, the regulatory agency for the country’s pension companies.

The refusal of the regulatory agency to approve the teachers’ union’s pension commission for operation was one of the major issues in the dispute between the ASUU and the federal government.

But on Monday, the President of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi, in a short message sent across to members of the union, said ASUU received the certificate at about 11:20 a.m on Monday.

Mr Ogunyemi thanked members of the union for standing solidly behind the leadership while the struggle lasted. He pledged the union’s commitment to achieving reform in the Nigerian university system.

His message reads; “Dear Comrade, We collected the final letter of approval of NUPEMCO operational license at about 11.20a.m in PENCOM office this morning. Profound appreciation goes to all who prepared the ground and made this possible. While congratulating all our members for this landmark achievement of the union, we also thank them for their patience. The struggle continues! Biodun Ogunyemi.”

The union president earlier told the News Agency of Nigeria that the leadership was still consulting with its members over offers made by the federal government.

According to the ASUU president, the government made some offers in the course of meetings with ASUU, which are still being deliberated on.

“We are still consulting with our chapters across the country. There are promises that government made and we are trying to consult with the various university chapters on the options before the union.

“By the time we are fully aware of what is left of our demands from what the government is offering, then we will know what steps to take, even as negotiations with the government continues.

“For instance, we are in touch with about 20 universities that are affected, to be sure of the level of implementation.

“By the time we finish our assessment, we will now send our response back to the government, concerning the level of implementation.

“And depending on the outcome of our further engagements with government, we will now get back to our members.”

Mr Ogunyemi said ASUU is expected to be involved in another round of meeting with the government within the week, adding that he expects a positive outcome.

PREMIUM TIMES called Mr. Ogunyemi to know whether the new development may inform change of the union’s hard stance on the ongoing industrial action. But he said he was in a meeting and that as soon as the meeting was over he would reach our reporter.

ASUU has been on strike since November 4, 2018, over alleged non-implementation of agreements it entered into with the federal government in 2009 and 2017.

Its demands are on the NUPEMCO licence, better welfare package and improved teaching and learning environment in the universities, among other issues.