Elections: Full list of 144 observer groups accredited by INEC

PIC.19. INEC PRESENTS CERTIFICATE OF REGISTRATION TO FIVE NEW POLITICAL PARTIES IN ABUJA
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has accredited 144 observer groups that will monitor the conduct of the forthcoming general elections in the country.

The figure, as published on the commission’s official website, www.inecnigeria.org, comprised 116 domestic and 28 international observer groups.

The commission advised all the accredited observers to abide by its code of conduct for election observers.

“INEC is pleased to announce the successful applicants to observe the 2019 general elections holding on 16th Feb. 2019 and 2nd March, 2019.

“All accredited observers shall abide by the code of conduct for election observers, which is available for download on the INEC website (www.inecnigeria.org).

“INEC reserves the right to cancel and withdraw the accreditation of any organisation if its members or agents breach the code of conduct,’’ the commission said.

Okowa Campaign AD

The presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on February 16 while the governorship and state assembly elections will hold on March 2.

See full list of observers below:

