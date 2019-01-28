Buhari meets APC senators, candidates Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday evening host all senators and senatorial candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to a dinner.

The dinner, according to an invitation issued by the Director General of the APC campaign organisation, Rotimi Amaechi, will hold at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A source at the APC campaign council who confirmed the development said Mr Buhari already hosted a similar dinner Friday night with all APC governors and governorship candidates across the 36 states.

“It is all part of strategies on how to ensure the success of the party on the coming elections,” he said.

The source also said after Friday’s dinner, serving APC governors held a separate meeting inside the new banquet hall.

The source said Mr Buhari may also host members of the APC in the House of Representatives and the party’s candidates for the House to a similar event soon.

Apart from the senators and candidates, the leadership of the APC are also expected to attend Monday’s dinner.

