Ready To Run: Youth candidates unfold plans if elected

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the ‘’Not Too Young To Run’’ movement has resumed its live televised programme designed to support youth candidates seeking different elective offices.

The TV show, tagged ‘Ready To Run’ aired on Channels Television and was hosted by Samson Itodo.

The weekly programme aims to enable young candidates engage voters on their manifestos and agenda.

This time, the show featured two young candidates running for state assemblies.

Kick off

The Executive Chairman of Connected Development (CODE), who presided over the Ready Too Run lab spoke about the seven steps on how “to get the votes out”.

The YIAGA Africa programme director, Cynthia Mbamalu, handled the ”Get out the Vote on PVC” session on the importance of collecting PVCs.

Q&A

Fadahunsi Afolabi, 25-year-old, wants to be a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Mushin 1 constituency under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He aspires to be the youngest member of the house.

Also, Umar Zainab, a 26-year-old candidate of the New Progressive Movement (NPM) wants to represent Kombotso constituency of Kano State.

Mr Afolabi said he is running for office because the people in his constituency need an “active legislature”.

He said he is running because he knows he would be accessible to the electorate.

He promised to focus on security, healthcare, employment, and entrepreneurship if elected.

Mr Afolabi said he would “look (think) outside the box” by making sure he sponsors a bill on sanitisation to keep Lagos clean.

On sourcing for campaign funds, Mr Afolabi said it has not been easy, ”but both family and friends have been supportive*.

Meanwhile, Ms Zaniab said she has been involved in community work for a long time and promised to use her experience in office if elected.

She also said she would partner with private organisations to empower women in her constituency.

Ms Zainab said she would sponsor bills to help provide more healthcare facilities and assist pregnant women.

She also said family and friends, including her lecturers in school, have been proving financial support for her campaign.