Ngige tackles Ohaneze for endorsing Atiku

Related News

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has described the endorsement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, by the Ohaneze Ndigbo as partisan.

Mr Ngige said what played out was a mere congregation of party men, that hurriedly took a decision without due consultation of the real Ime-Obi Ohaneze Ndigbo.

The Labour and Employment minister made his feeling known in a telephone interview with journalists on Sunday in Awka.

The minister said the meeting was constituted by the President-General of the union with members of the PDP to pass the resolution in favour of Abubakar.

“The purported decision of Ohaneze endorsing Atiku Abubakar of the PDP as the Ndigbo choice was a distraction and should be disregarded by well-meaning Igbo sons and daughters.

“The decision was ill-conceived and should be ignored by Ndigbo as it’s a decision propelled by PDP members in Ohaneze Ndigbo, hurriedly taken to drum support for their party members in the coming election,” he said.

Mr Ngige expressed disappointment that the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation would degenerate into meddling in partisan politics.

He said that the people of the South-east have spoken in the rallies attended by hundreds of thousands of Igbo citizens in Enugu and Onitsha as to their political choice.

(NAN)