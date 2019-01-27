Onnoghen: Senate may reconvene next week

Related News

The leadership of the Nigerian Senate is currently making moves to re-open the legislature next week, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

The move is to discuss and take a strong opposition to the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, a senator who spoke with this newspaper Saturday night said.

The lawmaker said he has received a text message to the effect.

“I have received a message encouraging lawmakers to come on Tuesday,” he said.

The lawmaker, who asked not to be named, noted that the Senate had to adjourn this week due to the absence of his colleagues in recent days.

The Senate resumed for legislative business on January 16 but many lawmakers have been absent in plenaries forcing an adjournment on Thursday.

Provided enough senators yield, top on the agenda of the Senate is to ‘oppose’ Mr Onnoghen’s suspension, the senator said.

“The idea now is to use the numerical significance of the non-APC senators to oppose the suspension and release a strong statement,” the lawmaker said.

When contacted, Yusuph Olaniyonu, the media aide to Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said he has no information about the development.

Since announcing Mr Onnoghen’s suspension, President Muhammadu Buhari has received knocks from lawmakers and other Nigerians who described the move as unconstitutional.

Mr Saraki in a statement on Monday said Nigeria is now being run under a dictator. He urged a reversal of the decision.

One of the options before the lawmakers is the invocation of Section 143 of the Constitution which states the processes of impeachment of a president.

The only time the Senate was close to invoking this section was in April 2018 when the president approved the withdrawal of money from the excess crude oil account for the purchase of Tucano jets from the USA.

Two senators, Matthew Uroghide and Chulwuka Utazi, called for the impeachment process but the Senate leadership directed the issue to its committee on the judiciary for advice.

The committee never submitted a report.