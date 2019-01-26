Acting Chief Justice inaugurates election tribunal

Acting CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad
Acting CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad

The acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Muhammed, appointed in controversial circumstances by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, has inaugurated 250 members of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The elections will hold February 16.

Mr Muhammed was appointed by Mr Buhari as a replacement for Justice Walter Onnoghen, who is accused of false asset declaration.

Mr Onnoghen’s removal has sparked widespread condemnation as it is deemed unconstitutional.

Under the 1999 constitution, the chief justice can only be removed with the approval of the National Judicial Council and the Senate.

Mr Onnoghen was removed as he prepared to inaugurate members of the election tribunal.

Okowa Campaign AD

The man who took over Friday, Justice Muhammed, chaired the inauguration of the tribunal members at the ceremonial complex of Nigeria’s Supreme Court on Saturday.

The three groups of tribunals: namely the presidential, governorship and state election tribunals will entertain cases expected from the 2019 General elections.

More details later…

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.