Acting Chief Justice inaugurates election tribunal

Related News

The acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Muhammed, appointed in controversial circumstances by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, has inaugurated 250 members of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The elections will hold February 16.

Mr Muhammed was appointed by Mr Buhari as a replacement for Justice Walter Onnoghen, who is accused of false asset declaration.

Mr Onnoghen’s removal has sparked widespread condemnation as it is deemed unconstitutional.

Under the 1999 constitution, the chief justice can only be removed with the approval of the National Judicial Council and the Senate.

Mr Onnoghen was removed as he prepared to inaugurate members of the election tribunal.

The man who took over Friday, Justice Muhammed, chaired the inauguration of the tribunal members at the ceremonial complex of Nigeria’s Supreme Court on Saturday.

The three groups of tribunals: namely the presidential, governorship and state election tribunals will entertain cases expected from the 2019 General elections.

More details later…