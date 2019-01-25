Ezekwesili’s campaign team reacts to party’s allegations

Related News

The campaign team of Oby Ezekwesili, the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) has reacted to allegations by the party that she was never serious with her presidential ambition but only used the platform to negotiate for a top ministerial position.

Mrs Ezekwesili’s media aide, Ozioma Ubabukor, on Friday described the allegations as false and a “clear case of drowning man trying to pull other people along.”

Mrs Ezekwesili, a former minister of Education, Thursday morning backed out from the presidential election.

She said her decision was to help build a coalition to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This decision, she said, was taken despite resistance from her party.

Shortly after that, her party released a statement withdrawing its support for the candidate. It adopted the president, Muhammdu Buhari, of the APC.

According to the statement signed by Gani Galadima, ACPN’s national chairman and running mate of the former minister and other party officials, her action was taken without consulting the party.

In addition, the party accused Mrs Ezekwesili of using it as a platform to negotiate to be Nigeria’s finance minister.

“I have been put into confidence by one of her aide named lyinoluwa Aboyeji that she only wanted to use the platform of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) to negotiate to be Nigeria’s finance minister,” Mr Galadima said.

In his rebuttal, Mr Ubabukor said the discussion on forming a coalition had been on for over two months and the party was fully aware and involved.

“The party is much aware. Discussions on a coalition have been on for over two months now. The talks only intensified after Saturday’s presidential debate. If anyone says he or she is not informed, that is a lie,” Mr Ubabukor told PREMIUM TIMES in a phone interview.

He accused the party chairman, Mr Galadima, of kicking against such moves because of “his selfish interests”.

“The allegation that lyinoluwa Aboyeji, our deputy campaign director confided in the party of Mrs Ezekwesili plans of negotiating for ministerial spot is baseless and shocking.

“Ms Aboyeji, invested her personal funds in millions for this campaign and there is no way she would have done that if she does not believe in Oby’s candidacy and ambition.”

Talks on forming a coalition among candidates intensified after Mrs Ezekwesili backed down.

Omoyele Sowore, Kingsley Moghalu, Fela Durotoye are the major presidential candidates considering the last minute coalition plan. They commended the former world bank leader on her decision to step aside.

But Tope Fasua, the candidate of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) and a participant of PACT before the arrangement crumbled, remained indifferent about the plan. He said he was going ahead with his campaign despite the call by Mrs Ezekwesili to form a coalition.

Mr Fasua, who apparently remained concerned with the manner the PACT election was conducted, suggested that Mrs Ezekwesili’s call may be an attempt to “achieve a certain predetermined goal.”

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is impossible for any candidate at this stage to withdraw because the deadline for such has elapsed.

In line with the commission’s timetable for the election, the last day for withdrawal by candidates or replacement of withdrawn candidates by political parties for the presidential and National Assembly elections was November 17, 2018.

INEC said Mrs Ezekwesili’s withdrawal changes nothing as her party and name will still appear on the ballot.

The election is coming up on February 16.