I thrice boarded Arik aircraft without functioning AC – Senator

Related News

Senate Chief Whip, Olusola Adeyeye, on Wednesday said he thrice boarded an aircraft belonging to Arik Air, without a functional air conditioning system.

Mr Adeyeye said each time, flight officials in the aircraft told him they were supposed to have serviced the plane.

He said the aircraft is named Queen of Angels.

Mr Adeyeye made his observation known shortly before the end of plenary that was started by only 17 lawmakers, a number less than 36 required to form a quorum.

“In recent times as I have had to criss-cross the length and breadth of Nigeria because of the frenzy of political activities and I have come to the sad observation that too many times, our aircraft are run with substandard services. In particular, they are often late.

“I have had the misfortune of flying the same aircraft three times; it is labelled Queen of Angel on Arik. All three times, the air conditioner did not work. I approached the crew and they told me that they were aware and each time they will say we were supposed to have serviced this aircraft today. They have said that three times.

“I think I owe it to this Republic and to myself to alert us that every time an aircraft is not serviced on time, it is danger waiting to happen. I believe it is good for us to have good services but when the lives of passengers are at risk, something should be done. I want to bring this to the attention of the Senate.”

Senator Olusola Adeyeye

Senate President Bukola Saraki in his comments noted that “anything that has to do with the lives of our people” is a priority for the Senate.

The issue was referred to the committee on aviation to report back in one week.