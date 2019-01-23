Senate confirms Modibbo Tukur as NIFU pioneer Director

Related News

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Modibbo Tukur as pioneer Director of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

The confirmation followed the presentation of a report of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes by the chairman, Chukwuka Utazi, at the plenary session.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, dated January 7,

nominated Mr Tukur as director of NFIU and requested the upper chamber to confirm him.

The request for confirmation was in accordance with Section 5(1) of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) Act 2018.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate congratulated Mr Tukur on the nomination.

Mr Saraki, however, urged him to remain neutral in his duties, as well as ensure professionalism at all times.

He said “we moved for the independence of the NFIU, which would help in the fight against corruption. I thank you all who participated in the creation of this unit.

“As has been said by some of our colleagues, this is a very important unit.

“We must ensure neutrality, professionalism and independence of this unit because whatever it does, it

will reflect on the country in the fight against corruption.”

Mr Saraki urged the director to do the country proud in the discharge of his duties.

The Senate had on March 7, 2018, passed the NFIU Bill.

The NFIU was under the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), before the bill for its independence was assented to on July 11, 2018, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

(NAN)