Many injured as pavilion collapses during Buhari’s campaign

Pic 30. APC Presidential Candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari (L) with Kaduna State APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Gov Nasir El-Rufai during APC Presidential rally at Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna on Friday (18/1/18)
Many people were injured on Monday as a pavilion collapsed during President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign in Borno State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported Mr Buhari’s arrival in Maiduguri as part of his nationwide re-election campaign.

After the Maiduguri rally, the president also travelled to Yobe for campaign.

It was during the Maiduguri rally that the accident occurred.

It is not yet clear how many people were injured or if anyone died from the accident. But the presidency has commiserated with those injured.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his deepest sympathies to all those who were injured following an incident at the massively-attended campaign rally in Maiduguri, Borno State at which a pavilion came down crashing on party faithful,” Garba Shehu, Mr Buhari’s spokesperson wrote in a statement late on Monday.

“Several party men and women who wanted a vintage view of the speakers at the rally climbed the roofs of the pavilions, one of which came down crashing on other spectators,” Mr Shehu wrote.

President Buhari was also quoted as saying, “I am shocked to hear about the many who suffered injury following the tragic incident at the stadium this afternoon in Maiduguri. May Allah heal all those that were injured.

“I understand that the Borno State government, the Red Cross and other aid agencies are taking steps to help affected people. May Allah heal the injured.”

