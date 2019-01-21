Atiku releases list of ‘corrupt’ Buhari associates

Related News

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who is also the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, has released a list of persons close to President Muhammadu Buhari whom he alleges are corrupt.

In the list released Sunday evening by one of his spokespersons, Phrank Shuaibu, Mr Abubakar also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the governing APC, which, according to him, ”has metamorphosed from a political party to a nest of corrupt politicians”.

The former vice president listed 28 persons that he said have various corruption allegations around them ”but are now close to the President and the APC”.

See the full unedited statement/list below

Buhari’s Three Almost Four Years Reign, Worst in Nigeria’s History, Says Atiku

· Ex-VP : APC Now Safe Haven For Corrupt Politicians

Former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Sunday reviewed the performance of President Muhammadu BUHARI’S nearly four years in office and returned a damning verdict that the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration was one of the biggest disasters to have ever befallen Nigeria.

Atiku who spoke through his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Mr. Phrank Shaibu said President Buhari’s first term in office is a sad reminder of Nigeria’s arrested development since 2015 when his clueless party, the APC came to power.

Phrank Shaibu who unveiled President Muhammadu Buhari’s Hall of Shame on Sunday in Abuja called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the ruling APC, which, according to him, has metamorphosed from a political party to a ‘nest of corrupt politicians’, as attested to by the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole who was recently said that once any politician defects to the APC, he or she becomes a saint even if such a person were an armed robber.

Shaibu said that the most compelling reason for the APC to be de-registered is the fact that it has driven millions of Nigerians deeper into poverty since 2015, when it took over ruling of the country, and spent trillions of naira procuring hunger, darkness and insecurity.

“It is the view of the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar that Nigerians from all walks of life call on the APC to apologize to all Nigerians for bringing them nothing but suffering of unquantifiable proportion since 2015, and to make a solemn pledge not to have anything to do with governance, especially with the February 16, election that is fast approaching,” Shaibu said.

He said the Buhari administration was only chasing shadows by trying to drag Atiku Abubakar into the mud, which has now become the natural habitat of APC top leaders.

“President Buhari and his APC are criminal enablers and harborers of looters of our collective patrimony and this document “Buhari’s Hall Of Shame” is a scorecard of failure, incompetence, nepotism and a President’s proclivity to harbouring indicted and other famed thieves of our patrimony.

“Recall that, the former acting Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Dauda, in a sworn testimony to the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence, revealed that President Buhari’s kitchen cabinet comprising Abba Kyari and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babagana Kingibe, had pressured him to share the $44 million Ikoyi millions.

After giving his sworn evidence, Ambassador Dauda was dismissed and has now gone underground. This is President Buhari’s style of fighting corruption.

“The hawks seem to have finally convinced Buhari to frame Atiku in some bogus N156million alleged scam, which they claimed is responsible for the collapse of Bank PHB. Assuming but not conceding that this allegation is correct, can N156million Naira collapse a bank with a reserve portfolio in excess of N25bn? But Nigerians are wiser and I am sure, would resist any devilish plot by some APC crooks who believe that it is either the President wins reelection or our democracy is truncated”, Atiku said.

Continuing, the Special Assistant said, “Nigerians are intelligent enough to know that the allegation of Atiku being responsible for the collapse of BankPHB is balderdash! They also know that the said BankPHB metamorphosed into Keystone Bank which was said to have been acquired by Buhari’s cronies through AMCON last year.

“By this latest allegation of the Federal Government through the office of the Minister Of Information, it is clear that the responsibility of AMCON has been appropriated. In appropriating the responsibility of AMCON. It is therefore no more a matter of speculation that Buhari and his family members are the new owners of Keystone Bank (Former BankPHB)”.

The former Vice President then asked what the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) was doing before now when it refused to name Atiku as one of those behind the collapse until now that the leaders of APC see that he is just a few days from becoming Nigeria’s president, and wondered whether the revelation is at the instance of the new owners.

“Why was Atiku’s name not mentioned when Bank PHB collapsed? Is it because the APC and its goons know that they will be defeated in next month’s election? Or is the APC government acting on behalf of Buhari’s family who are reportedly the new owners of the bank?” he asked.

The former VP describes the Bank PHB story as diversionary and a calculated attempt to divert the attention of Nigerians from the failure of the APC government to deliver the dividends of democracy.

”Today, millions of Nigerians, most of them youths, are unemployed, forcing them to become professional beggars who wait with bated breath for FG’s monthly N5,000 handout aimed at bribing them to re-elect the party in the forthcoming elections.

”Talking of infrastructure, despite an ‘investment’ of over N1trillion by the Buhari-led APC administration in infrastructure, the nation’s roads have become death traps and power generation has actually dipped from 4,949 mega watts PDP left in 2015 to less than 3,500 mega watts even though Buhari’s handlers consistently claim that 7,000 mega watts is what is currently being generated,” he said.

Shaibu said the exchange rate of the Naira to the US dollar when the APC assumed office in 2015 was about 170 (official rate) to the dollar. Today it is 360 to the dollar. What more evidence do we need to know that the APC has been a curse rather than a blessing to our country?

He said Atiku Abubakar’s policy document focuses on job creation, ensuring security, growing businesses, developing power, and water infrastructure, agriculture and education and how ‘Nigeria’s next president will empower women.

”Unlike Buhari’s policy proposals, our policies outline the goals and methods for developing and revitalizing Nigeria and getting the country to work again,” Shaibu conclude

Mr. Phrank Shaibu

SA on Public Communication to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

PDP Presidential Candidate

Abuja, 20th January, 2018

ATIKU UNVEILS BUHARI’S HALL OF SHAME

********************************************

1, Adams Oshiomhole (APC Chairman)

Chairman of the ruling party and former governor of Edo State, Oshiomhole was petitioned over allegations of large scale corruption, during his days as governor of Edo State by a human rights crusader, Bishop Osadolor Ochei. Oshiomhole has also been widely accused of large scale corruption through numerous financial inducements during the last APC primaries, which resulted in so many of them ending in controversial circumstances, leading to the party being excluded from participating in the 2019 election in some states, (Rivers and Zamfara), even before the election proper

2, Abdullahi Adamu (N15b fraud)

Adamu, a serving senator and former Governor of Nasarawa State, is one of the President’s allies in the Senate. He is also a member of the National Advisory Committee of the Buhari 2019 Presidential Support Committee.

The lawmaker is being prosecuted alongside 18 others for allegedly stealing N15bn from the treasury through contracts awarded when he was governor for eight years.

His son, Nurianu, was also arraigned by the EFCC in January 2018 for alleged N90m fraud. However, the former governor has been one of the fiercest critics of Senate President Bukola Saraki.

3, Folarin Coker (DG NTDC); (N3b fraud charge)

Lagos socialite and Director General of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, NTDC and his wife, Mrs. Aisha Rimi are at the centre of a major scandal involving the diversion of the sum of N3 Billion from an account of Lagos state government.

The fund, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC told the court on Monday was diverted from the account of Lagos State Government Number Plate Production Authority when Coker was the managing director.

In an affidavit he deposed to in support of an ex parte application to freeze the account used for the alleged fraud, EFCC investigator, Mr Olamide Sadiqe said investigation of the fraud was based on an intelligence received sometime in 2017 by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit of suspicious transactions on the account of Rimi and Partners.

4.Documentary evidence reveal that Mr. Mohammed was alleged to have begged his subordinates at the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for a ‘loan’ of ₦13 million to enable him travel to China, an act which is against civil service rules and against the rules of public decency.

5, Bola Tinubu’s Alpha Beta on N100b corruption case

Alpa Beta, a consultancy owned by Bola Tinubu, former Governor of Lagos State and National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is at the centre of a N100billion fraud, tax evasion and money laundering petition written by Mr. Dapo Apara, its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

According to Apara’s petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Alpha Beta “has become an avenue for official corruption of government officials, a conduit pipe for massive money laundering scheme, tax evasion, among other vices”.

In the petition, sent on his behalf by Adetunji Adegboyega ESG, his solicitors, Apara said: “Over the years the company is being protected and shielded by some powerful politicians and people in the society which made them to always boast of being untouchable, but our client, feeling the need not to keep quiet again and strengthened by his belief in the fact that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is keen on fighting corruption, which has been the bane of our country, is of the firm belief that it’s time to expose and open the can of worms called ALPHABETA CONSULTING.

This is despite the fact that the company takes about N40b every month from the Lagos State Govt. as tax consultants

6, Abba Kyari’s N500m bride allegation from MTN / N29.9m contract scam

Alhaji Abba Kyari was involved in corruption scandal in connection with alleged N500million bribery money said to have been paid to the Chief of Staff by officials of South African owned MTN Telecommunications Company with the intent that the COS influence government to discontinue its heavy stance on the $5billion fine imposed on the company.

Another major scandal against the CoS is the case of a N29.9m contract scam

The petitioner, Bako Waziri Kyari, who claimed to be a nephew to the chief of staff had said during a popular radio programme, Berekete Family, on Human Rights Radio 101.1FM in Abuja, that Kyari and Sani Ado, whom he claimed worked with the Bureau of Public Procurement, allegedly collected N29.9m from him in order to facilitate the award of a contract.

Bako, who is from Bama in Borno State, told Berekete Family that when he lost his father, Kyari came to commiserate with the family and then promised him the contract.

He said on getting to Abuja, he met with Kyari at Caledonia Hotel, Maitama, four times.

Bako alleged that Kyari asked him to pay Ado some money to facilitate the award of the contract.

He said he approached a friend who lent him some money, adding that he also sold his properties in order to raise N29.9m which he used in facilitating the contract.

Speaking through an interpreter, he said, “Abba Kyari asked if I had a company registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission. I told him I did and so he asked me to come down to Abuja. We met at least four times at Caledonia Hotel on Gana Street, Maitama. We discussed there. The hotel should have CCTV and this can be confirmed.

“Abba Kyari collected the documents of my company. He said I would supply 15 Toyota Hilux vehicles to the Presidential Villa. He gave me an agreement to sign and I signed two documents. He collected two letterheads from me, 12 passport photos and introduced me to Sani Ado and Alhaji Ibrahim.

“He said anytime they needed money, he would let me know so that I could give the money to Sani Ado. Ado began collecting money from me to process the contract. Before depositing money into Ado’s account, I always alerted Abba Kyari and he would tell me to go ahead.

“All the money I transferred to Ado summed up to N29, 950,000. The total contract was worth N300,725,000. They promised me 30 per cent profit of the total contract which is about N94m.”

7, Babachir Lawal (sacked SGF)

The sacked SGF was entangled in the infamous grass-cutting scandal in which Mr. Lawal, as the SGF, used his company Rholavision Engineering Ltd, while still being its director, to receive consultancy contract to clear invasive plant in Yobe State from PINE, an intervention agency under his office.

But apart from the grass-cutting contract, the final report of the committee, details showed how Mr. Lawal received at least N450 million in kickbacks from companies that got contracts from PINE

Apart from the companies from which Mr. Lawal got kickbacks, there are other dozens of companies that received PINE contracts in manners that suggested disregard for law and due process.

Between November 2015 and July 2016, the agency received over eight billion naira (N8,352,865,587), out of which N6.8 billion was expended on projects and N231.5 million on recurrent expenditures.

PINE, according to the report of the Senate committee, “awarded 39 contracts to various companies to carry out the removal of invasive plant species plants, rehabilitation/renovation works, food supplies, consultancy services and provision of shelter (supply of tarpaulin cabins) etc.”

But the committee found that all the contracts were “awarded under the principle of emergency procurement stipulated in section 43 (i) and (ii) but absolute disregard for sub-section (iii) of the same section 43 of the Public Procurement Act.”

8, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai: Allegedly bought 2 Dubai mansions for $1.5m

The national outcry that greeted this revelation was utterly ignored by the President Mohammadu Buhari’s administration, he still seats comfortably as the Chief of Army Staff, despite the scandal and other failings in the war against insecurity

9, Senator Hadi Sirika (N1.2b Nigeria Air fraud scandal)

The minister of state transport (Aviation), is accused of siphoning over N1.2b on a phony Nigeria Air project, which was eventually suspended by the federal government

10, Hajia Aisha Buhari’s N2.5b scandal

The First Lady had reported her ADC, Sani Baban-Inna, to the security agencies over allegation of swindling members of the public of the sum of N2.5b.

11, Adedayo Thomas, ED National Film and Video Censors Board

Charged for stealing the organization’s 500 KVA generator and defrauding the agency hundreds of millions, was charged to court and N50m cash was said to have been retrieved from him. He still seats comfortably as head of the agency

12, Adamu Muazu (N19.8b)

Adamu Mu’azu, a former governor of Bauchi State, is one the politicians with pending case of corruption with the EFCC, that has taken refuge with the APC. His case borders on alleged mismanagement of N19.8 billion when he was governor between 1999 and 2007.

13, Sen. Iyiola Omisore (N1.3b fraud charge)

Iyiola Omisore is another refuge seeking politician in APC, in the bid to escape EFCC prosecution. The former Deputy Governor has a corruption charge against him by the EFCC for the sum N1.3b which he allegedly received from Dasuki, the former NSA

14, Abdulrasheed Maina

Despite having one of the most celebrated cases of large scale corruption in recent times, the PMB administration made fruitless efforts at reinstating the former pension chief, who was then a fugitive. The huge outcry that greeted the attempt foiled the inglorious move

Mr. Maina diverted billions of naira of public funds through various accounts, allegedly belonging to him, by faking contractual agreements with his companies for biometric enrolment of staff within the pension board. His case at the EFCC remains unattended to, since he had to jet out of the country after that the failed attempt to reinstate him into govt. service

15, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro (N4.7b)

Former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, is another politician that is currenting taking refuge in the APC to avert prosecution by the antigraft agencies.

He is charged for the N4.7 billion traced to firms linked to him, and had charges instituted against him by the EFCC

16, Orji Uzor Kalu (N3.2b fraud charge)

Orji Kalu, a former governor of Abia state, is facing trial for allegedly defrauding the state of the sum of N3.2b. He is currently in the APC, where it is hoped that his sins would have been forgiven

17, Issa Yuguda

In 2017, the Bauch State govt. accused Yuguda of looting the state dry, and immediately instituted a petition to the antigraft agency (EFCC), demanding that the ex governor be made to answer for the over N200b that was fraudulently expended under his watch as governor of the state. His case with the EFCC had led to the antigraft agency, seizing his magnificient mansion locate in the heart of Bauchi town.

Yuguda has since run under the cover of the APC, with a view to having his sins forgiven

18, Godswill Akpabio (N108b fraud fraud charge)

The EFCC is investigating allegations that the former governor of Akwa Ibom State, embezzled N108bn during his tenure between 2007 and 2015. This led the anti-graft agency to have written to five banks demanding information on Akwa Ibom State finances under Akpabio’s administration, before commencing prosecution.

He is currently taking refuge under the APC, with a view to his sins being forgiven

19, Yemi Osinbajo’s N5.8b NEMA fraud allegation

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osibanjo, a pastor of the Redeem Church and Prof. of Law, was allegedly indicted by a house committee, over the flagrant violation of procurement laws in the disbursement of the sum of N5.8m food intervention program under his watch

20, Governor Ganduje’s bribe video scandal

In the last quarter of 2018, Nigerians were stunned by the shocking video of the serving governor of Kano state Alhaji Ganduje collecting large chunks of American dollars from an undisclosed associate and rolling them into his babaringa.

This scandalous incident trended for a very long time on social media. The PMB administration never condemned this action, they rather looked the other way, despite their acclaimed anti-corruption posture

21, Seminu Turaki N5.2b

Turaki, a two-term governor of Jigawa State, is facing multiple charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, stealing, money laundering and misappropriation of public funds, to the tune of N5.2b

After he was arraigned in 2007, he went into hiding and was subsequently declared wanted by the EFCC, for failing to present himself for trial. A warrant directing the Inspector General of Police or his officers, as well as the EFCC, to arrest him, was also issued by the court.

Today, he is comfortably taking refuge in APC

22, Junaid Abdullahi (Border Agency multimillionaire contract scam)

Abdullahi, inlaw to President Mohammadu Buhari, and the Executive Secretary at the Agency, was recently exposed to have used his privileged position to subvert extant procurement laws and awards contracts worth hundreds of millions to companies without relevant prequalification requirements.

About 33 companies were prequalified for eight zonal intervention projects worth over N1.3 billion

under review.

23, Aliyu Wamako (N15bn)

Senator Aliyu Wamakko is in charge of Buhari’s campaign in Sokoto State. A few weeks ago, he held a massive rally on behalf of Buhari in order to prove to the President that Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s defection would be of no effect.

Wamakko, who served as governor from 2007 to 2015, is under investigation over allegations of theft of public funds and money laundering totalling N15bn

24, Hope Uzodimma ($12b)

The gubernatorial candidate of the APC in Imo State and a close associate of President Mohammadu Buhari, is currently embroiled in a $12m contract scam, leading to his arrest by the Obon Obla’s SPIPRPP ( Special Presidential Ivestigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Properties)

The senator is alleged to have diverted the sum of $12m for the dredging of the Calabar channel, a contract awarded to his company by the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA).

Uzodimma, is currently flying the APCs flag in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Imo State, while leading president Buhari’s campaign in the state

25, Rotimi Amaechi (N97b)

Amaechi, who was the Director-General of the Buhari Campaign Organisation in 2015, has been charged with the task of ensuring that Buhari is elected a second time.

The Minister of Transport, who recently demeaned the character of his principal in a leaked tape of his private conversation with fiends, was indicted by the Justice George Omeregi-led Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up to investigate the sale of state assets.

He and others were accused of allegedly misappropriating N97bn through the sale of the state valued assets.

26, Abdul’ aziz Yari (N680m)

The embattled Zamfara state governor is currently alleged to have diverted almost N700m from the Paris Club refunds to his state

In July last year, a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered an interim forfeiture of the sums of N500m and $500,000 (N180m) said to have been looted from the Paris Club refunds made by the Federal Government in favour of the 36 states of the federation.

27, Maikanti Baru (N378b NLNG scandal & $25b NNPC scam)

The state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was discovered in October to have illegally diverted N378 billion sourced from the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) dividend funds to secretly fund subsidy payment on petroleum products.

The fund in question was secretly diverted into payments on petrol supply and distribution when it should have been shared between the federal, state and local governments.

In a similar development, the Minister of State Petroleum had in a leaded letter to President Mohammadu Buhari, alleged that the Group Managing Director, Maikanti Baru, had without due process, awarded contracts to the tune of $25m. The outcry by Nigerians for the probe of the allegation did not yield dividend as an allegation of such magnitude was swept under the carpet by a govt. that pretends to be fighting corruption

28, Ayodele Oke (N13b Ikoyi Flat cash scandal)

The suspended DG of NIA, Ayodele Oke, was at the center of the controversial Ikoyi flat cash scandal, where huge sums of cash in foreign currency were discovered in one the flats, where his wife runs a private firm.

Folashade, the wife of the former NIA boss, was said to have rented the flat for the sum of $1.6m, which she paid cash, and lodged the remaining part of the loot in the safety of the flat before she was expose.

There has been no news of the outcome of the prosecution of either Folashade or the Ayodele Oke under an administration that is fighting corruption.

.

Muhammadu Buhari and His Cronies: On several occasions during the 2015 election campaign, then candidate Muhammadu Buhari said he did not know what fuel subsidy is and accused the Jonathan administration of scamming Nigerians through the scheme.

Again on December 28, 2015, President Buhari said he was ending fuel subsidy. On May 12, 2016 the minister of state for petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, said subsidy had been removed. The price of petrol was increased on that basis to ₦145. Then on December 15, 2016, Vice President Osinbajo said there was no more fuel subsidy in Nigeria.

In the 2016 and 2017 budgets, the National Assembly made no provision for appropriations for fuel subsidy.

On Friday, December 22, 2017, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Maikanti Baru, said that President Buhari had authorized him to make fuel subsidy payments which he tried to hide by using the ingenious term ‘under recovery’.

On April 6, 2018, the minister of state for petroleum resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu revealed that ₦1.4 trillion was being spent annually on fuel subsidy payments by the Buhari administration.

Section 162 (1) of the Constitution provides that:

“(1) The Federation shall maintain a special account to be called “the Federation Account” into which shall be paid all revenues collected by the Government of the Federation, except the proceeds from the personal income tax of the personnel of the armed forces of the Federation, the Nigeria Police Force, the Ministry or department of government charged with responsibility for Foreign Affairs and the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.”

Moreover, there is a Treasury Single Account policy in operation.

If all funds belonging to the federation are remitted into the Federation Account, if all Ministries, Departments and Agencies are bound by the TSA, how is it possible for President Buhari to unconstitutionally instruct the GMD of the NNPC to use funds which were not appropriated by the National Assembly to pay for a scheme that was scrapped?

This amount is more than twice what was spent by the Jonathan administration on fuel subsidy annually, yet under that government, fuel sold for ₦87 per liter which is half the price it is being sold for today at ₦145 per liter.

Not only should fuel subsidy not be paid, because the minister of petroleum, who also happens to be the President, said he had ended that policy, but even if it is being paid, it should not be at a higher amount than was paid under Jonathan.

Did the population of Nigeria double overnight? Did Nigerians become so rich in a depressed economy that they started consuming twice the amount of subsidy that they consumed a mere 3 years ago even when they are paying more for the product?

The inescapable conclusion is that the ₦1.4 trillion now being paid annually for fuel subsidy, according to Ibe Kachikwu, is money that is going largely to private pockets.

Rochas Okorocha: In a secret memo from a top diplomat and found on Wikileaks with the Canonical ID:06ABUJA483_a, Rochas Okorocha was identified as an embezzler of government funds. To quote the memo word for word, the top diplomat said “The head of the National Airport Management Authority (NAMA), Rochas Okorocha, was caught and dismissed for embezzling about $1million through an inflated contract.”

Malam Nasir El-Rufai: In a secret memo from a top diplomat and found on Wikileaks with the Canonical ID:06ABUJA483_a, an American diplomat gave eyewitness testimony of how Nasir El-Rufai had gone from extreme poverty to extreme wealth almost overnight. To quote the memo word for word, the top US diplomat said “El-Rufai is at the CENTER of the corruption allegations. Well-known to PolCouns eight year ago, when he was homeless and seeking a loan to import a taxi from the UK, El-Rufai is said to have recently purchased seven upscale properties in a posh Abuja neighborhood.”

On June 20, 2017, saharareporters. com, a website that Malam Nasir El-Rufai himself had previously praised for its credibility, published government documents stating that Malam El-Rufai had awarded heavily over invoiced contracts to his wives, children and family members to the tune of ₦3 billion.

NNPC/Maikanti Baru: On August 30, 2017, the minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu, revealed in a memo to President Buhari, which ended up getting leaked, that despite the legal requirement for all contracts above $20 million to be approved by the board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Maikanti Baru, has unilaterally awarded sundry contracts without due process to the tune of $24.5 billion.

No independent inquiry was conducted into these allegations. The NNPC, instead, issued a statement claiming that the contracts were approved by President Buhari.

However, the dates the contracts were approved coincided with the dates the President was in London and had officially handed over to Vice President Osinbajo.

When the media pointed this out, the NNPC contradicted itself and said that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo approved the contracts.

Can the truth about what happened to the almost $25 billion will not come to light now while Buhari is still in power?

Alhaji Abba Kyari: On September 20, 2016, saharareporters. com, published a report that Malam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to the President, had received a bribe of ₦500 million from the South African telecom giant, MTN, to help influence the reduction of the $5.2 billion fine imposed on them.

Given that the $5.2 billion fine was eventually and significantly reduced on December 3, 2016, just two months after the reports of the alleged bribe surfaced, a lot of credence has been given to those reports.

This is especially so as the former acting Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, ambassador Mohammed Dauda, in a sworn testimony to the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence, revealed that President Buhari’s kitchen cabinet comprising of Abba Kyari and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babagana Kingibe, had pressured him to share the $44 million Ikoyi millions.

After giving his sworn evidence, ambassador Dauda was dismissed and has now gone underground.

Abubakar Malami: Currently the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice. On April 8, 2018, investigative journalism website, The Cable, alleged that they have documents proving that AGF Malami “spuriously” hired lawyers at a cost to the Federal Government of ₦6 billion, to handle the repatriation of looted Abacha funds of $321 million (it would seem that contrary to President Buhari’s publicly stated position, Abacha did loot).

It was discovered that the immediate past Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Bello Adoke, had finished up the matter and there was no need for the engagement of the lawyers in the first place.

Incidentally, the lawyers alleged by The Cable to have been hired by Malami (Oladipo Okpeseyi, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and Temitope Adebayo) had both worked for President Muhammadu Buhari’s party, Congress for Progressive Change, and also worked for the All Progressive Congress. Interestingly, the current AGF, Abubakar Malami, was the legal adviser of CPC.

Adebayo Shittu: Current minister of communications. On March 12, 2018, Mr. Shittu’s Special Assistant on media, Victor Oluwadamilare, revealed in a letter leaked to the media, that whereas Mr. Shittu was struggling financially prior to joining President Buhari’s cabinet, according to the said aide, he has almost overnight become fabulously wealthy to the point where he has, according to his own aide, “investments that run into hundreds of millions of naira in your less than three years in the office.”

Mr. Shittu was revealed by his aide to have suddenly come into possession of 12 luxury houses in Abuja, Lagos, and Ibadan and recently bought a brand new ₦93 million printing press. This is in addition to 25 luxury vehicles.

The total value of these largesses the minister has suddenly accrued, according to his aide, is conservatively estimated at ₦2 billion.

Babatunde Raji Fashola: Current minister of power, works and housing. It was established and even admitted by Fashola himself that he spent ₦78 million on his personal website.

Now, government funds should not be spent on a personal website. But even at that, the amount is grossly over bloated. ₦78 million was equivalent to half a million dollars at the time of the transaction.

Moreover, Info Access Plus, the company that got the said contract, released a statement stating that it received only ₦10 million from the Lagos state government for the website contract. The company further revealed that the website, www.fashola. com, already existed and the contract was only for ‘upgrading’ the site.

Also, substantiated allegations were made against Mr. Fashola with documented evidence indicating that he awarded a ₦139 million naira contract for the drilling of two boreholes at the government secretariat. This amount was equivalent to $900,000 at the time the contract was awarded. It goes without saying that two bore holes can be sunk for less than 5% of the amount expended by Fashola.

Rauf Aregbesola: It was reported in several investigating journals that the contract to provide schools in Osun state with the tablet nick named ‘Opon Imo’ was awarded to a firm linked to Governor Rauf Aregbesola‘s son at an inflated price of ₦8.6 billion. This allegation was also made in a petition by the Civil Societies Coalition for the Emancipation of Osun state (CSCEOS).

The introduction of the so called knowledge tablet was meant to boost education in Osun State. The curious thing however is that in the latest rankings from WAEC, only 46.77 per cent of Osun State students got five credits and above in the 2017 West African Senior School Certificate Examination. In fact, Osun State, which used to be one of the top performing states in education was outperformed by five northern states, including Borno, to emerge 24th position nationwide out of 36 states.

In 2016, the state fared even worse, ranking 29th among the 36 states and the FCT in 2016’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination results released by WAEC.

Usman Yusuf: Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme. Suspended by the minister of health for allegedly misappropriating approximately ₦1 billion. A probe panel was set up by the minister of health, Isaac Adewole. Mr. Adewole found the evidence against Mr: Yusuf compelling enough to warrant his suspension.

According to the investigative journalism website, premiumtimesng. com, their editors had cited the documents presented as evidence against Mr. Yusuf and their conclusion is that “cases of misconduct was clearly established against Mr. Yusuf.”

Again, Premium Times report that their investigations revealed that Mr. Yusuf used his closeness to President Buhari to countermand the minister of health’s decision and was reinstated to his position.

According to Punch Newspapers “When our correspondent reached out to him to respond to the allegations levelled against him last December, Yusuf had said, “F*ck you, and f*ck the minister”-This is the type of character that has been reinstated by President Buhari to Head the NHIS after being suspended for a ₦1 billion scam.

Lai Mohammed: Currently serving as minister of information, Mr. Lai Mohammed used his office to intimidate a parastatal under his ministry to engage in unethical practices.

Documentary evidence reveal that Mr. Mohammed was alleged to have begged his subordinates at the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for a ‘loan’ of ₦13 million to enable him travel to China, an act which is against civil service rules and against the rules of public decency.

A civil society organization, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) describes Mr. Lai Mohammed’s action as “a subtle attempt at blackmail and a sinister plot to seek to extort N13 million from one of the agencies under his ministerial supervision. The action is absolutely against President Muhammadu Buhari’s current anti-graft disposition which is signposted in the bringing into being of the Treasury Single Account (TSA).”

How many other parastatals, departments and agencies has Lai Mohammed gone a-begging and for which he has not been exposed. Yet this is the same man that goes about parroting lies, half truths and innuendo against others.

EFCC: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is currently headed by Ibrahim Magu, a man whose confirmation as Chairman of the EFCC was denied down by the Senate after a negative report on him by the Department of State Security.

Under his tenure, Nigeria made her worst ever retrogression in the Transparency International annual Corruption Perception Index, moving 12 places backward from 136 to 148.

Also, the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units, which is the officially recognized global body that fosters cooperation in the fight against money laundering and financing of terrorism, has suspended Nigeria because Mr. Magu’s EFCC has, in their opinion, continued to leak financial information passed on to them to the media. This information they leak is overwhelmingly information related to opponents of the Buhari administration.

When they suspended Nigeria, the Egmont Group gave as reason the “repeated failures on the part of the FIU, (Nigeria) to address concerns regarding the protection of confidential information.”

At various occasions between 2017 and 2018, Mr. Magu publicly declared that the EFCC had recovered looted funds totaling ₦739 billion.

However, in a leaked memo to Mr. Magu by the minister for finance, Kemi Adeosun, the minister asserted that contrary to the public claims by Mr. Magu that ₦739 billion has been recovered by the EFCC, only ₦91.3 billion had been deposited by the commission into the treasury. She then demanded to know the whereabouts of the balance of the monies.

Between what Mr. Magu claims to have recovered and what the EFCC paid in, there is a difference of ₦647.7 billion. And we dare to ask Mr Buhari , where is the difference?

We challenge President Buhari to explain why his anti-corruption fight has not been extended to investigate the corruption from the leaked memo detailing alleged underhand oil contracts to the tune of N9 trillion ($25billion dollars) at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, which are under the direct supervision President Buhari as Minister of Petroleum Resources. Why has investigation into this scam been suppressed?

We challenge President Buhari to explain to Nigerians whose interest he is protecting by refusing to allow an independent inquest into the alleged corruption in the handling of the N1.4 trillion oil subsidy regime allegedly involving officials at the Presidency, particularly those benefiting from alleged N58 hidden tax per liter which Nigerians have continued to bear since the fuel price increased from PDP subsidized cost of N87 to presumably unsubsidized cost of N145.

We challenge President Buhari and the APC to explain whose interests they are protecting by suppressing investigation into the alleged use of 18 unregistered companies to lift and divert N1.1 trillion worth of crude oil in 2017. Who are the owners of these companies? Are the companies linked to President Buhari or any of his relatives or even APC leaders?

We challenge the Buhari Presidency and the APC to explain to the world why his anti-corruption fight has not been extended to the internationally reported diversion and alleged stealing of N18 billion out of the N48 billion approved by the National Assembly for the rehabilitation of millions of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and rebuilding of six northeast states ravaged by insurgency in the 2017 budget.

Can the Buhari Presidency and APC claim to be unaware of the damning report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), a public document which detailed how officials were using bulk of the resources meant for the IDPs on contracts that were found to have immensely benefitted officials of the APC Government including the sacked Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal?

Can the Presidency and the APC claim to be unaware of the motion by Senator Baba Kaka Garba from Borno Central, who exposed how persons, known to have connections with the APC, fraudulently cornered N1.2 billion from the Federal Government under the guise of supplying items to IDPs?

The PDP challenges the Presidency to explain why his ‘famed’ anti-corruption dragnet has not been cast on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) despite widely reports of alleged stealing of over N25 billion meant for the health need of the people from the account of the Scheme in the Treasury Single Account (TSA) by APC agents.

Can President Buhari, the African Union anti-corruption champion, explain why his Presidency recalled and reinstated the indicted Executive Secretary of the Scheme, Prof. Usman Yakubu, while he was still being quizzed by the EFCC for alleged corruption?

Nigerians would also want President Buhari to explain why his anti-corruption crusade has not been directed to the discovery of unremitted revenue from sale of crude by the NNPC under his watch as well as the undisclosure of revenue accruable to states for which there have been deadlock at the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC). Why are these areas immune from the anti-corruption fight or are the interests at the highest places involved in the messy deals.

Moreover, it is a settled saying that birds of a feather flock together. The fact that President Buhari comfortably surrounds himself with persons indicted for corruption, sundry frauds, common scams as well as forgeries is very revealing on the phoniness of his administration’s fight against corruption.

President Buhari has no other explanation for engaging and rewarding corrupt individuals as ministers, including a certain individual whose state’s judicial panel of inquiry had in 2015 issued a government white paper indicting him of looting over N90 billion through alleged illegal sale of the assets belonging to the state. After all, the said white paper further alleged that N40 billion out of the looted N90 billion was diverted for APC’s 2015 Presidential campaigns.