IGP Adamu summons police commissioners for emergency meeting

Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police, has summoned all police commissions to an emergency meeting in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt Sunday night that the meeting is expected to commence at the Force Headquarters at 9:00 a.m., and all the 86 police commissioners have been notified.

The meeting is the first of such for Mr Adamu, who assumed office as inspector-general on January 15.

Key aspects of the meeting were not immediately disclosed, but a source privy to the arrangement told PREMIUM TIMES election security would be one of the topics.

Mr Adamu, whose appointment is in acting capacity until confirmation, is also likely to use the event to intimate officers about his agenda for the Nigerian police in the immediate term.

Nigeria hold presidential and parliamentary elections on February 16, an exercise widely expected to constitute a major security challenge to the police.

The police have a primary responsibility to provide security across the country on election day.

Police spokesperson Frank Mba told PREMIUM TIMES the meeting would be opened to the media.