IGP Adamu summons police commissioners for emergency meeting

Acting IGP, Mohammed Adamu, during the handing over ceremony of the 19th to the 20th IGP at the Police Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (16/1/19). 00555/16/1/2019/Anthony Alabi/NAN

Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police, has summoned all police commissions to an emergency meeting in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt Sunday night that the meeting is expected to commence at the Force Headquarters at 9:00 a.m., and all the 86 police commissioners have been notified.

The meeting is the first of such for Mr Adamu, who assumed office as inspector-general on January 15.

Key aspects of the meeting were not immediately disclosed, but a source privy to the arrangement told PREMIUM TIMES election security would be one of the topics.

Mr Adamu, whose appointment is in acting capacity until confirmation, is also likely to use the event to intimate officers about his agenda for the Nigerian police in the immediate term.

Nigeria hold presidential and parliamentary elections on February 16, an exercise widely expected to constitute a major security challenge to the police.

The police have a primary responsibility to provide security across the country on election day.

Police spokesperson Frank Mba told PREMIUM TIMES the meeting would be opened to the media.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.