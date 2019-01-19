Atiku arrives Nigeria from U.S. trip

Atiku in America first time in 12 years. [PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook Page of Paul Ibe.]
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has arrived Nigeria from his trip to the United States of America, his office said.

Mr Abubakar, who arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 3.15pm was received by associates and supporters, a statement by the Atiku Media said Saturday.

“The trip to the United States by Atiku Abubakar is particularly significant because it provided an opportunity for the leading presidential candidate in the February 16 poll to take his message of getting Nigeria working again to Nigerians who are based in the United States and also to share his vision with investors and making a case to investors that Nigeria is the best destination for their capital,” the statement said.

During his two-day visit to the United States, Mr Abubakar and his team that included the Director General of his campaign and Senate President, Bukola Saraki, had meetings with officials and business leaders in the United States including members of Congress, officials of the State Department and US Chamber of Commerce.

“Those meeting centered around expanding the scope of Nigeria’s economy through foreign direct investment and creating more opportunities for jobs creation for Nigerians,” the statement added.

Among those who received him at the airport are former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu; Ben Obi, former governor of Cross River State and Director of Field Operations in the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Liyel Imoke, and Tom Ikimi.

The federal government said on Thursday Mr Abubakar would be interrogated on his return for alleged complicity in fraudulent activities at the defunct Bank PHB.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed however said Mr Abubakar will not be arrested.

