Buhari arrives Plateau for presidential election campaign

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday arrived Jos, capital of Plateau, in continuation of his nationwide Presidential Campaign rally on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the jet conveying the President and some members of his entourage landed at the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos at about 1.35 p.m.

The president had earlier, before departing to Plateau, inaugurated the Baro Inland Water Port and addressed APC presidential campaign rally all in Minna, Niger.

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau and his deputy led large members and supporters of APC to welcome the president and his entourage at the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos.

Mr Buhari is expected to pay a courtesy visit on the Gbong Gwom Jos, Jacob Gyang Buba before addressing the mammoth crowd of APC supporters at the Rampam Township Stadium.

NAN reports that the president will also receive thousands of defectors from other political parties to APC.

(NAN)