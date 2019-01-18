Presidential Election: PDP inaugurates 27 sub-committees

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Friday inaugurated 27 sub-committees with the mandate to work for its success in the February 16 presidential election.

The PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, inaugurating the sub-committees urged leaders and members of the sub-committees to quickly start work as there was limited time to the election.

Mr Secondus urged members of the committee to go back to their respective polling units and protect the party’s votes.

“The party believes that this is time for sacrifices by individuals and collective committees to be able to contribute by going to their constituencies and polling units to vote and protect our votes.

“By God’s grace, this election is already won, but must prevent the All Progressives Congress (APC) and government agencies from rigging the elections. So we require you to make necessary sacrifice for the party,” he said.

Mr Secondus added that the party rewards system had changed as it was no longer through lobby or for those close to the corridor of power.

“We will recognise first your contribution from the polling units, this would be extended to those who were able to win their constituencies and states,” Mr Secondus said.

He said the election must be free and fair, while the security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must be neutral.

“The duty of the police is to protect lives and property according to the constitution, not to get involved in politics. They should maintain their professionalism.

“If they go outside their constitutional responsibility, that is, where the crisis will come from. But we will say that we don’t want crisis in our country. If you want to avoid crisis, please be neutral,” he said.

The national chairman also advised INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, to show more commitment, strength and willingness toward the conduct of credible elections.

Onyema Ugochukwu, one of the committee Chairmen, responding on behalf of the committees, appreciated the party for appointing them and pledged that they would take the task with all seriousness.

“Nigerians have seen what the country has turned to, we will do our best to return the country to its rightful place in the comity of nations,” he said.

(NAN)