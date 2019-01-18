Court grants Dino Melaye bail

Related News

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Maitama on Friday granted bail to Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye, on health grounds.

Mr Melaye, who had been in police custody since January 4 after a week-long siege to his house.

He approached the court for enforcement of his fundamental human rights through an application filed by his counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

Ruling on the application, the judge, Yusuf Halilu, said though there was no formal charge before the court, he would still grant bail on health grounds.

As part of the bail conditions, the judge ordered the senator to provide three sureties, two who must show evidence of landed property in Abuja.

“The third, a clerk of the National Assembly, must do a letter to the court that the applicant must be produced in court when he is required.”

He adjourned until January 23 to rule on the substantive matter.

Mr Ozekhome had argued that ill health was a condition to reckon with in consideration for bail.

He said only the living can stand trial, that in an investigation procedure, it was unlawful to arrest a suspect unless there was enough evidence.

“He is a senatorial candidate in this election and that is the reason they are holding him so that he will not take part. It is a political vendetta,” he said.

Simon Lough, counsel to the police, who opposed the application, argued that the arrest was lawful because it was in pursuant to a petition written against Mr Melaye.

He said that the petition alleged that Mr Melaye was in possession of firearms and he attempted to commit an assassination.

On his health status, he said there was no evidence given by the applicant to show that the medical facility where he was taken could not take care of his illness.