Buhari arrives Benin for election campaign

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Benin, the Edo capital for his South-south campaign ahead of the February 16 presidential election.
The presidential aircraft (5N-FGN) that conveyed the nation’s number one citizen landed at the airport at 3:05 p.m.
Mr Buhari was received at the airport by Governor Godwin Obaseki, alongside the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole; Lagos State Governor Akiwunmi Ambode; the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Organisation, Rotimi Amaechi, leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other top government officials.
The president immediately left the airport for the palace of the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II.
He is scheduled to return to Abuja after the rally.
(NAN)
