Senate confirms INEC REC nominee, ICRC Director-General

Nigerian senate chambers
The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Monday Udo Tom as Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The appointment was confirmed at Thursday plenary after consideration of a report by the Senate committee on INEC.

The Chairman of the committee, Suleiman Nazif, said even though the committee received a petition against the nominee, none of the petitioners showed up when invited and there was no evidence to back up claims in the petition.

The lawmakers adopted the committee’s recommendation of confirming the appointment after a voice vote.

Similarly, the Senate confirmed the appointment of Chidi Izuwah as Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

The Chairman of the Senate committee on works, Kabiru Gaya, said the three senators from Abia, the nominee’s state, endorsed his nomination.

