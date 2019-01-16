ICPC again arraigns ex-Aso Savings Director, Mumaina Aliyu, in fresh case of alleged $360,000 fraud

Related News

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has again arraigned a former Executive Director of Aso Savings and Loans Plc, Maimuna Aliyu, for allegedly diverting $360,000 belonging to the bank.

In a one-count charge before Nnamdi Dimgba, a judge in the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, the ICPC accused Ms Aliyu of receiving the money for the sale of some plots of lands and refused to remit it to the bank.

The Commission said Ms. Aliyu committed the alleged crime in December 2012 while acting as the Executive Director of the bank. It said the offence is contrary to Section 22 (1) (a) and punishable under Section 30 (2) (1) (a) of the Foreign Exchange Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provisions Act Cap, F34, Laws of the Federation 2004.

Part of the charge reads, “That you Maimuna Aliyu sometime in December, 2012 or thereabout at Abuja being the Executive Director (Retail) of Aso Savings and Loans Plc, Abuja at the time did accept the sum of about $360, 000 (Three hundred and Sixty Thousand Dollars) the equivalent of N57, 000, 000 (Fifty Seven Million Naira) in cash being the amount for the sale of Plots 2432, 2433 and 2434 all in the Cadastral Zone B08, Jaji District Abuja from one Babagana Bashir on behalf of Vincent Mshelia…”

The accused pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to her.

Her lawyer, R. Okotie-Eboh, prayed the court to grant her bail in liberal terms.

The ICPC counsel, Ekoi Akponimisingha, did not object to the bail application but urged the court to make the conditions stringent to ensure compliance.

Mr Dimgba granted the accused person bail in the sum of N5 million with one surety in like sum who must be a civil servant not below Grade Level 14; or if a businessman, must possess properties within the jurisdiction of the court.

The bail conditions also include submission of her international passport to the court. The further ruled that the accused should be remanded in the Suleja prison, if she fails to meet the bail conditions after 36 hours.

The matter was adjourned to February 6 for the commencement of the hearing.

In a similar development, the ICPC in Ibadan on Wednesday charged an Executive Officer of the Federal College of Agriculture, Ibadan, Kabiru Oladele, to court for allegedly defrauding the college of N738,200.

In a suit filed before Justice A.L Akintola of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan, ICPC accused Mr Oladele of defrauding the school when he collected the sum as school fees from a part-time student but failed to remit it to the school’s account.

Mr Oladele was also accused of making false returns as well as presenting a fake bank teller to the college in respect of the said sum to be used as evidence of the school fees paid by the student.

The ICPC said the alleged crime contravened Sections 16 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under the same sections.

Mr Oladele was further accused of presenting a false document to the institution with the intent that it may be acted upon as genuine, contrary to Section 465 of the Criminal Code Act, Laws of the Federation 2004.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge when they were read to him, and was granted bail by the court in the sum of N2 million and two sureties in like sum who must reside within Oyo State.

The judge then adjourned the matter to March 5 for hearing.