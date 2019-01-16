Police shortlist over 300,000 for recruitment as constables (SEE BREAKDOWN BY STATES)

The Police Service Commission has released the list of shortlisted candidates for recruitment as police constables.
In a statement Wednesday, the police commission said it received 315,032 as of last Friday.
The list consists 271,068 males and 43,785 females.
The list sent by the commission shows a statewide breakdown of number of applicants.
Read the statement below:
POLICE SERVICE COMMISSION
PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS UNIT
PRESS RELEASE
POLICE RECRUITMENT; 315,032 APPLICATIONS FOR SHORTLISTING
The Police Service Commission received 315,032 applications for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force as Constables at the close of its recruitment portal on Friday, January 11, 2019. The Commission will commence the next step of short listing qualified applicants based on its advertised requirements and successful ones will be invited for physical and document screening. The short listing will be carried out online.
The applicants are required to possess an 0’ level certificate or its equivalent with at least five credits including Mathematics and English language in not more than two sittings. Applicants must be a Nigerian Citizen, not less than 18 years of age or more than 25 years of age. They must also be of good character and must not have been convicted of any criminal offence.
Niger State still kept its first position on the number of applications received with 18,549 applicants followed by Kaduna with 17,936, Kano, 17,483 and Katsina, 17,354.
Lagos State dropped to the last position with 1,895 applications while Bayelsa State, previously at the rear, is now second to the last with 2,035 applications. Anambra State is with 2,204, Ebonyi State, with 2,496 while Abia State recorded 2,976 applications.
At the close of the recruitment portal, 271,068 males applied while only 43,785 female applications were received.
The Commission recently got the approval of the Federal Government to recruit 10,000 Nigerians into the Force as Constables for the year, 2019.
The Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police expressed delight at the successful conclusion of the first leg of the recruitment exercise, adding that the Commission is committed to a transparent, hitch free and merit driven exercise that will ensure the recruitment of the best for the Nigeria Police Force.
Ikechukwu Ani
Head, Press and Public Relations
16th January, 2019
POLICE SERVICE COMMISSION
FINAL ANALYSIS OF APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED FOR CONSTABLE RECRUITMENT
|STATE
|MALE
|FEMALE
|NO GENDER
|TOTAL
|S/N
|1
|Abia State
|1,834
|1,141
|1
|2,976
|2
|Adamawa State
|13,456
|1,663
|0
|15,119
|3
|Akwa Ibom State
|6,483
|2,706
|1
|9,190
|4
|Anambra State
|1,244
|960
|0
|2,204
|5
|Bauchi State
|14,560
|393
|2
|14,955
|6
|Bayelsa State
|1,492
|543
|0
|2,035
|7
|Benue State
|13,234
|3,530
|1
|16,765
|8
|Borno State
|11,319
|1,226
|1
|12,546
|9
|Cross River State
|5,191
|2,135
|0
|7,326
|10
|Delta State
|2,885
|1,304
|0
|4,189
|11
|Ebonyi State
|1,841
|655
|0
|2,496
|12
|Edo State
|3,654
|1,686
|0
|5,340
|13
|Ekiti State
|3,072
|1,415
|0
|4,487
|14
|Enugu State
|2,784
|1,801
|0
|4,585
|15
|FCT
|3,153
|341
|1
|3,495
|16
|Gombe State
|8,125
|756
|3
|8,884
|17
|Imo State
|2,644
|1,869
|0
|4,513
|18
|Jigawa State
|11,791
|38
|1
|11,830
|19
|Kaduna State
|15,932
|2,004
|0
|17,936
|20
|Kano State
|17,378
|101
|4
|17,483
|21
|Katsina State
|17,255
|98
|1
|17,354
|22
|Kebbi State
|8,615
|177
|1
|8,793
|23
|Kogi State
|10,569
|2,211
|0
|12,780
|24
|Kwara State
|6,288
|1,197
|0
|7,485
|25
|Lagos State
|1,333
|562
|0
|1,895
|26
|Nasarawa State
|9,307
|1,122
|2
|10,431
|27
|Niger State
|17,437
|1,110
|2
|18,549
|28
|Ogun State
|2,788
|1,063
|0
|3,851
|29
|Ondo State
|5,410
|2,067
|0
|7,477
|30
|Osun State
|6,761
|2,384
|0
|9,145
|31
|Oyo State
|5,008
|1,495
|1
|6,504
|32
|Plateau State
|7,611
|1,583
|1
|9,195
|33
|Rivers State
|3,090
|1,234
|0
|4,324
|34
|Sokoto State
|6,276
|39
|0
|6,315
|35
|Taraba State
|8,810
|1,046
|0
|9,856
|36
|Yobe State
|6,617
|100
|0
|6,717
|37
|Zamfara State
|5,821
|30
|1
|5,852
|38
|Inconclusive Applications
|155
|TOTAL
|271,068
|43,785
|24
|315,032