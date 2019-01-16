Police shortlist over 300,000 for recruitment as constables (SEE BREAKDOWN BY STATES)

Related News

The Police Service Commission has released the list of shortlisted candidates for recruitment as police constables.

In a statement Wednesday, the police commission said it received 315,032 as of last Friday.

The list consists 271,068 males and 43,785 females.

The list sent by the commission shows a statewide breakdown of number of applicants.

Read the statement below:

POLICE SERVICE COMMISSION

PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS UNIT

PRESS RELEASE

POLICE RECRUITMENT; 315,032 APPLICATIONS FOR SHORTLISTING

The Police Service Commission received 315,032 applications for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force as Constables at the close of its recruitment portal on Friday, January 11, 2019. The Commission will commence the next step of short listing qualified applicants based on its advertised requirements and successful ones will be invited for physical and document screening. The short listing will be carried out online.

The applicants are required to possess an 0’ level certificate or its equivalent with at least five credits including Mathematics and English language in not more than two sittings. Applicants must be a Nigerian Citizen, not less than 18 years of age or more than 25 years of age. They must also be of good character and must not have been convicted of any criminal offence.

Niger State still kept its first position on the number of applications received with 18,549 applicants followed by Kaduna with 17,936, Kano, 17,483 and Katsina, 17,354.

Lagos State dropped to the last position with 1,895 applications while Bayelsa State, previously at the rear, is now second to the last with 2,035 applications. Anambra State is with 2,204, Ebonyi State, with 2,496 while Abia State recorded 2,976 applications.

At the close of the recruitment portal, 271,068 males applied while only 43,785 female applications were received.

The Commission recently got the approval of the Federal Government to recruit 10,000 Nigerians into the Force as Constables for the year, 2019.

The Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police expressed delight at the successful conclusion of the first leg of the recruitment exercise, adding that the Commission is committed to a transparent, hitch free and merit driven exercise that will ensure the recruitment of the best for the Nigeria Police Force.

Ikechukwu Ani

Head, Press and Public Relations

16th January, 2019

POLICE SERVICE COMMISSION

FINAL ANALYSIS OF APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED FOR CONSTABLE RECRUITMENT

STATE MALE FEMALE NO GENDER TOTAL S/N 1 Abia State 1,834 1,141 1 2,976 2 Adamawa State 13,456 1,663 0 15,119 3 Akwa Ibom State 6,483 2,706 1 9,190 4 Anambra State 1,244 960 0 2,204 5 Bauchi State 14,560 393 2 14,955 6 Bayelsa State 1,492 543 0 2,035 7 Benue State 13,234 3,530 1 16,765 8 Borno State 11,319 1,226 1 12,546 9 Cross River State 5,191 2,135 0 7,326 10 Delta State 2,885 1,304 0 4,189 11 Ebonyi State 1,841 655 0 2,496 12 Edo State 3,654 1,686 0 5,340 13 Ekiti State 3,072 1,415 0 4,487 14 Enugu State 2,784 1,801 0 4,585 15 FCT 3,153 341 1 3,495 16 Gombe State 8,125 756 3 8,884 17 Imo State 2,644 1,869 0 4,513 18 Jigawa State 11,791 38 1 11,830 19 Kaduna State 15,932 2,004 0 17,936 20 Kano State 17,378 101 4 17,483 21 Katsina State 17,255 98 1 17,354 22 Kebbi State 8,615 177 1 8,793 23 Kogi State 10,569 2,211 0 12,780 24 Kwara State 6,288 1,197 0 7,485 25 Lagos State 1,333 562 0 1,895 26 Nasarawa State 9,307 1,122 2 10,431 27 Niger State 17,437 1,110 2 18,549 28 Ogun State 2,788 1,063 0 3,851 29 Ondo State 5,410 2,067 0 7,477 30 Osun State 6,761 2,384 0 9,145 31 Oyo State 5,008 1,495 1 6,504 32 Plateau State 7,611 1,583 1 9,195 33 Rivers State 3,090 1,234 0 4,324 34 Sokoto State 6,276 39 0 6,315 35 Taraba State 8,810 1,046 0 9,856 36 Yobe State 6,617 100 0 6,717 37 Zamfara State 5,821 30 1 5,852 38 Inconclusive Applications 155 TOTAL 271,068 43,785 24 315,032