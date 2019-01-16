Police shortlist over 300,000 for recruitment as constables (SEE BREAKDOWN BY STATES)

PIC. 1. CANDIDATES FOR THE NIGERIA POLICE CADET EXAMINATION FILE FOR ACCREDITATION AT OKAKA CENTRE IN YENAGOA, BAYELSA ON MONDDAY (22/8/16). 5896/23/8/2016/AO/ICE/BJO/NAN
Police cadets used to illustrate the story

The Police Service Commission has released the list of shortlisted candidates for recruitment as police constables.

In a statement Wednesday, the police commission said it received 315,032 as of last Friday.

The list consists 271,068 males and 43,785 females.

The list sent by the commission shows a statewide breakdown of number of applicants.

Read the statement below:

POLICE SERVICE COMMISSION

PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS UNIT

PRESS RELEASE

POLICE RECRUITMENT; 315,032 APPLICATIONS FOR SHORTLISTING

The Police Service Commission received 315,032 applications for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force as Constables at the close of its recruitment portal on Friday, January 11, 2019. The Commission will commence the next step of short listing qualified applicants based on its advertised requirements and successful ones will be invited for physical and document screening. The short listing will be carried out online.

The applicants are required to possess an 0’ level certificate or its equivalent with at least five credits including Mathematics and English language in not more than two sittings. Applicants must be a Nigerian Citizen, not less than 18 years of age or more than 25 years of age. They must also be of good character and must not have been convicted of any criminal offence.

Niger State still kept its first position on the number of applications received with 18,549 applicants followed by Kaduna with 17,936, Kano, 17,483 and Katsina, 17,354.

Lagos State dropped to the last position with 1,895 applications while Bayelsa State, previously at the rear, is now second to the last with 2,035 applications. Anambra State is with 2,204, Ebonyi State, with 2,496 while Abia State recorded 2,976 applications.

At the close of the recruitment portal, 271,068 males applied while only 43,785 female applications were received.

The Commission recently got the approval of the Federal Government to recruit 10,000 Nigerians into the Force as Constables for the year, 2019.

The Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police expressed delight at the successful conclusion of the first leg of the recruitment exercise, adding that the Commission is committed to a transparent, hitch free and merit driven exercise that will ensure the recruitment of the best for the Nigeria Police Force.

Ikechukwu Ani

Head, Press and Public Relations

16th January, 2019

POLICE SERVICE COMMISSION
FINAL ANALYSIS OF APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED FOR CONSTABLE RECRUITMENT
 STATE MALE FEMALENO GENDER TOTAL
S/N
1Abia State       1,834      1,1411         2,976
2Adamawa State     13,456      1,6630       15,119
3Akwa Ibom State       6,483      2,7061         9,190
4Anambra State       1,244         9600         2,204
5Bauchi State     14,560         3932       14,955
6Bayelsa State       1,492         5430         2,035
7Benue State     13,234      3,5301       16,765
8Borno State     11,319      1,2261       12,546
9Cross River State       5,191      2,1350         7,326
10Delta State       2,885      1,3040         4,189
11Ebonyi State       1,841         6550         2,496
12Edo State       3,654      1,6860         5,340
13Ekiti State       3,072      1,4150         4,487
14Enugu State       2,784      1,8010         4,585
15FCT       3,153         3411         3,495
16Gombe State       8,125        7563         8,884
17Imo State       2,644     1,8690         4,513
18Jigawa State     11,791           381       11,830
19Kaduna State     15,932      2,0040       17,936
20Kano State     17,378         1014       17,483
21Katsina State     17,255           981       17,354
22Kebbi State       8,615         1771         8,793
23Kogi State     10,569      2,2110       12,780
24Kwara State       6,288      1,1970         7,485
25Lagos State       1,333         5620         1,895
26Nasarawa State       9,307      1,1222       10,431
27Niger State     17,437      1,1102       18,549
28Ogun State       2,788      1,0630         3,851
29Ondo State       5,410      2,0670         7,477
30Osun State       6,761      2,3840         9,145
31Oyo State       5,008      1,4951         6,504
32Plateau State       7,611      1,5831         9,195
33Rivers State       3,090      1,2340         4,324
34Sokoto State       6,276 390         6,315
 35Taraba State       8,810      1,0460         9,856
36Yobe State       6,617         1000         6,717
 37Zamfara State       5,821 301         5,852
38Inconclusive Applications             155
TOTAL   271,068   43,78524     315,032
