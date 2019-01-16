Buhari nominates chairman, members of North-East Development Commission

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated a retired major general, Paul Tarfa, as the chairman of the North-East Development Commission for confirmation by the senate.

He also nominated Mohammed Alkali as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the commission and nine others as members of the board of the commission.

The nomination was contained in a letter addressed to the senate president, Bukola Saraki, requesting confirmation of the nominees – which he (Mr Saraki) read out in plenary on Wednesday.

The Senate had in October 2016, passed the bill seeking the establishment of North East Development Commission to rebuild the insurgency-ravaged North East region of Nigeria.

Mr Buhari assented to the bill in October, 2017.

Those nominated by the president are:

1. Major General Paul Tarfa (Rtd) – Chairman

2. Mohammed Goni Alkali – MD/CEO

3. Musa Uma Yashi – ED humanitarian affairs

4. Mohammed Jawa B. – Executive Director, Admin and Finance

5. Umar Maiwada Mohammed – Executive Director, Operations

6. Hon. David Sabo Kente – Member representing North East zone

7. Asamo M. Mohammed – Member representing North West zone

8. Benjamin Adeniyi – Member representing Central zone

9. Olawale Osun – Member representing South West zone

10. Theo Nkechi – Member representing South East

11. Bassey Uke – Member representing South South zone