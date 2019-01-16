Drama as two Police commissioners resume in Lagos

commissioner of police, Edgal Imohimi
Commissioner of police, Edgal Imohimi

There was mild drama Tuesday at the Ikeja Headquarters of the Lagos Police Command as two Police Commissioners resumed duty for the day.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that at the Government Reservation Area (GRA) headquarters, Edgal Imohimi, the state Police commissioner joined Kayode Egbetokun, a Deputy Commissioner who was on Monday widely reported to be the new commissioner in the state.

Mr Edgal, billed to hand over following his redeployment, resumed Tuesday and said he remained in charge, throwing reporters and others at the GRA office into confusion.

Earlier, Mr Egbetokun, billed to take over the baton after a joint news conference Tuesday, arrived at the Command ahead of Mr Edgal.

But this newspaper gathered that the handing over could not hold due to an “order from the police headquarters in Abuja”.

First, the entire drama began when the handing over event scheduled for 1:30 pm was shifted to 3pm.

The drama took a new turn when, few minutes after 3pm, there was wild jubilation in the Conference Hall where the event was scheduled to take place. Details would later emerge that the change of guard had been suspended.

Mr Edgal woud later address reporter to clarify the confusion.

“Gentlemen of the press,” he began, “are you here for the handing over and taking over? Are you here because you like me or you are eager for me to leave? Well, there is a directive that the status quo should remain till further notice.”

Kayode Egbetokun

“I am sure that Kayode Egbetokun is an old-timer in the command. Our first job as police is order and directive; we were about concluding the handing over and taking over procedure when we were instructed by our bosses from Abuja to suspend action for now. So, there is no change of guard for now,” he said.

Mr Egbetokun, in his reaction, said: “We are government agents and we are always taking directives.”

Minutes after, Mr Egbetokun’s vehicle was replaced at the parking lot with Mr Edgal’s. The Deputy Police Commissioner, who anticipated his resumption of office, had arrived the venue with his aides.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the directive to halt the handing over ceremony came from the Force Headquaters, Abuja.

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.