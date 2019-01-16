Buhari, Osinbajo to participate in live TV town hall programme

Related News

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, who are also the presidential and vice-presidential Candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the forthcoming presidential elections will, on Wednesday, at 8:00p.m. participate in a live televised two-hour presidential town-hall program.

This was highlighted in a press release by the APC presidential campaign council, signed by Festus Keyamo, Director, Strategic Communications, APC Presidential Campaign Council, (Official Spokesperson), on Tuesday.

The release, which was made available to PREMIUM TIMES, said that the venue will be the Ladi Kwali Conference Center, Ballroom of Sheraton Hotel Abuja and attendance is strictly by invitation.

“All guests are expected to be seated by 7:00pm,” it stated.

“The presidential series, which is titled “The Candidates”, is designed by the organisers to have both the Presidential and their Vice-Presidential Candidates of selected political parties on stage at the same time and at different dates to take questions from the moderator, Kadaria Ahmed, and from the general public through various platforms.

“The programme would be broadcast live on NTA, which shall in turn provide the live feeds to other partner stations like TVC, Wazobia TV, Oak TV and on all Radio Nigeria stations. It will also be streamed on-line at dtv.media to enable Nigerians in diaspora to participate.

“Nigerians are encouraged to kindly tune in to participate,” it further highlighted.