Theresa May suffers historic defeat as parliament rejects fresh Brexit deal

British Prime Minister, Theresa May
British Prime Minister, Theresa May

Members of the United Kingdom Parliament on Tuesday rejected the latest Brexit deal proposed by Prime Minister Theresa May.

Lawmakers voted 432-202 to hand Mrs May a defeat that was unprecedented for a ruling party in the country’s history, the BBC reported.

The rejected deal had set out the terms of Britain’s scheduled exit from the European Union on March 29. The defeat could bring an end to Ms May’s government.

Already, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has tabled a vote of no confidence in the government, which could trigger a general election, BBC reported.

Ms May said she would make time for a debate on the motion on Wednesday.

Mr Corbyn said the confidence vote would allow the Commons to “give its verdict on the sheer incompetence of this government”.

The BBC cited a Democratic Unionist Party as saying they will back Ms May in a confidence vote.

If lawmakers vote to back a no-confidence motion, the government, or anyone else who can command a majority, would get 14 days to win a further confidence vote.

If they cannot win that, a general election will be then held.

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.