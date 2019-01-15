Nigerian governors congratulate Acting IGP Adamu

Related News

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has congratulated Mohammed Adamu on his appointment as the Acting Inspector General of the Nigeria Police Force.

The forum’s secretariat said the governors believe Mr Adamu’s appointment is well-deserved considering his personal accomplishments.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday confirmed Mr Adamu as acting IGP and decorated him with his new rank.

A statement by the NGF spokesperson, Abdulrazaque Barkindo, quoted the Director-General of the forum, Asishana Okauru, as saying “I am absolutely sure that Adamu Mohammed Lafia would bring professionalism and true leadership to policing in our country”.

It said Mr Okauru, who had worked with several notable police officers during his time as the Director of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) within the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) further said “I can attest to his solid pedigree and rich experience. He is arguably the most qualified serving police officer at this time, to occupy the very sensitive office of the Inspector General of Police.

“The NGF sincerely wishes that the new top cop would harness all his experiences from his previous offices, at home and abroad, with dexterity and a fervent drive to curb crime, ensure peace in the entire country and once again propound the policing principles that will lead Nigerians to believe that the police, is your friend,” the statement said.

Prior to his appointment as the IGP, Mr Adamu had occupied the office of the Director of Peace Keeping operations, led the Enugu Police Command as Police Commissioner, and was AIG in charge of Zone 5.

He was also at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) as a directing staff.