2019: Atiku gives Lamido, Makarfi, Dogara, Ekweremadu appointments

On this July 3, 2018 photo, Atiku Abubakar reviews some documents on his first day at his campaign headquarters in Abuja. (Credits: Atiku Campaign Organisation)
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Makarfi, as technical advisers.

The appointment was announced on Monday by the spokesperson of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan.

Mr Ologbondiyan also named former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, as the chairman of elder’s council for the campaign team of Mr Abubakar.

A former chairman of the PDP, Kawu Baraje, was named as technical adviser to the director-general of the campaign, Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Similarly, a former Special Assistant on Public Affairs to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, was named media adviser to Mr Saraki.

Messrs Lamido and Makarfi ran against Mr Abubakar for the PDP ticket, while Mr Ekweremadu has been speculated as being aggrieved for being overlooked for nomination as running mate to Mr Abubakar who instead picked former Anambra governor, Peter Obi.

