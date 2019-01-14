INEC releases ‘amended’ guidelines for elections

Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu showing a specimen ballot paper for Ekiti governorship election during the INEC quarterly consultative meeting with political parties, in Abuja on Wednesday (4/6/18). 03573/4/6/2018/Hogan Bassey/NAN
FILE: Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu showing a specimen ballot paper for Ekiti governorship election during the INEC quarterly consultative meeting with political parties, in Abuja on Wednesday (4/6/18). 03573/4/6/2018/Hogan Bassey/NAN

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released amended guidelines for subsequent elections.

The 33-page document was made available to reporters by the chief press secretary of the commission’s chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi on Monday evening.

The regulations and guidelines cover all elections: the general elections, bye-elections, re-run elections, as well as supplementary elections.

These regulations come as part of a ‘decision extract’ of the commission on January 12.

The INEC said it took the action in line with the powers conferred on it by the Constitution and the Electoral Act 2010.

INEC noted the regulations and guidelines supersede all other regulations and/or guidelines on the conduct of elections earlier issued by it ”and shall remain in force until replaced by new regulations or amendments”.

Meanwhile, some of the amendments have drawn criticism from some parties under the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) and the Inter-party advisory Council (IPAC) who claim there are some clauses which would affect the election negatively.

For instance, they referred to simultaneous accreditation and voting which the commission said was to avoid what happened in 2015, when over 20 million persons accredited in the general election did not come back to vote.

The commission also dismissed fears expressed over the amendments saying they were for the good of all and ”have been used in off-season elections”.

Download the guideline here
Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.