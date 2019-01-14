CSOs urge Nigerian Senate to pass bill prohibiting illegal importation of small arms, ammunition

Related News

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations has appealed to the Senate to hasten the passage of the National Commission for the Prohibition of Illegal Importation of Small Arms, Ammunitions and Light Weapons Establishment Bill.

In a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES, the groups said the passage of the bill is necessary ahead of the February 16 presidential and National Assembly elections.

The bill, sponsored by Suleiman Nazif, was first read on the floor of the Senate on February 21, 2018, but is yet to be read for the second time.

It seeks to prohibit the illegal importation of goods, small arms and light weapons into Nigeria and the West African sub-region. It also seeks to produce independent policies on small arms, ammunitions chemical and light weapons.

“This bill has been in existence in 14 countries except in Nigeria and The Gambia. The treaty was signed in Nigeria here and I think it is only proper that our country should expedite action on the process of signing this Bill into law,” part of the statement read.

“The initiators of the Bill are asking for the rectification of the Bill and passing it into law just like other member nations of the West African subregion have done. The Bill has been delayed for about six years in the National Assembly begging for passage.”

According to the statement, the leader of the coalition, Suleiman Abubakar, said when passed into law, the commission would go a long way to checkmate all forms of electoral malpractices and associated violence during the conduct of the general election.

“Information reaching us shows that some politicians have already acquired arms and ammunitions to be given to the youth during the forthcoming general election in addition to sowing Police/Army Uniforms for these youth but if these youths are given the opportunity to serve under this commission before February general election, they would not fall prey to the evil machinations of desperate politicians and this is why we want the bill to be passed by the National Assembly and assented to by Mr president before the election date.

“This bill will attract foreign investors into the country, guarantee safety of lives and property of the citizenry, eradicating all forms of criminality in the country including kidnapping, rape and killings in parts of the country, it will also provide massive employment to our jobless youths and also generate revenue to the government.

“As I am talking to you we are working with retired Army generals, Navy and Air Force senior officers in addition to high ranking Police officers. They all join hands in providing useful training to the newly recruited personnel of the commission,” he said.

Mr Abubakar noted that part of the provisions in the Bill is for employment to about 350 youth in each of the 774 local government areas in the country. He said the proposed law will help to restore security to the grassroots.

“It will fill the gap created by the advocates of state Police. As I am talking to you Boko Haram insurgents are in every village in the country. Arms and ammunitions are in all nooks and crannies of this country.

“Kidnappers have taken over virtually all Villages and communities in Nigeria and the only way to fish out all these unwanted elements in our midst is through the establishment of this commission in the country.

“We have monitoring devices to dictate criminals in our areas,” he said.

He said the bill would return peace to all parts of the nation and expressed optimism that its speedy passage would enable Nigerians to join the rest member nations of West African subregion in reaping the benefits associated with the law on the recovery of small arms and Ammunitions.

The coalition called on the Senate President, Bukola Saraki; his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu; Senate leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan; Chief Whip, Shola Adeyeye, senators Shehu Sani, Moa Ohuabunwa, Dino Melaye, Sam Anyanwu, Mohammed Ndume, Stella Oduah, Sam Egwu, Kabiru Marafa, Godswill Akpabio among others to facilitate the passage of the bill for good governance, peace and security of the country.