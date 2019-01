FULL LIST: Wole Olanipekun, Kanu Agabi, 45 other lawyers storm CCT for CJN Onnoghen

Related News

At least 47 senior advocates of Nigeria have arrived at the Code of Conduct Tribunal for the opening hearing in the false assets declaration case against Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Mr Onnoghen is accused of failing to declare a series of bank accounts linked to him for several years, in alleged violation of the code of conduct law for public officeholders.

A petition containing the allegations was sent to the Code of Conduct Bureau on January 9, and the Code of Conduct Tribunal fixed Monday morning for commencement of trial.

The allegations were made by Denis’s Aghanya, a politician with history of working for President Muhammadu Buhari.

LIST OF COUNSEL OF THE DEFENDANT/ APPLIACANT 1 CHIEF WOLE OLANIPEKUN SAN 2 CHIEF ADEGBOYEGA AWOMOLO SAN 3 KANU AGABI SAN 4 YUSUF ALI SAN 5 CHIEF BAYO OJO SAN 6 DR. ALEX IZIYON SAN 7 CHIEF CHRIS UCHE SAN 8 LUCIUS O. NWOSU SAN 9 CHIEF ASSAM ASSAM SAN 10 ADEBAYO ADELODUN 11 PAUL EROKORO SAN 12 S.I. AMEH SAN 13 R.A. LAWAL-RABANA SAN 14 CHARLES AJUYAH SAN 15 CHIEF SEBASTINE HON SAN 16 NELLA ANDEM-RABANA SAN 17 CHIEF CHUKWUMA EKOMARU SAN 18 OKON EFUT SAN 19 J.U.K. IGWE SAN 20 J.S. OKUTEPA SAN 21 ROTIMI OGUNESO SAN 22 MOGAJI A. MAHMOUD SAN 23 OGWU JAMES ONOJA SAN 24 AKINLOLU KEHINDE SAN 25 JOE ABRAHAM SAN 26 CHUKWUMA MACHUKWU H SAN 27 CHIEF MRS. VICTORIA AWOMOLO SAN 28 TAWO E. TAWO SAN 29 SILVA OGWEMOH SAN 30 ADEDEJI ADERIBIGBE SAN 31 GORDY UHCE SAN 32 CHIEF EDWARD KUNAV ASHIEKAA SAN 33 P.O. OKOLO SAN 34 MUYIWA AKINBORO SAN 35 DR. VALERIE AZINGE SAN 36 OLA OLANIPEKUN SAN 37 WILCOX ABERETON SAN 38 ABDUL IBRAHIM SAN 39 DR. J.Y. MUSA SAN 40 KEHINDE OGUNWUMIJU SAN 41 OBA MADUABUCHI SAN 42 OLUBOWALE TAIWO SAN 43 STEPHEN ADEHI SAN 44 DR. GARBA YEYENKI SAN 45 CHIEF SOLO AKUMA SAN 46 BERY IGWILLO SAN 47 CHIEF OFFIONG OFFIONG SAN