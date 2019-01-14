Onnoghen: Wole Olanipekun, Kanu Agabi, 45 other lawyers storm CCT for Chief Justice

At least 47 senior advocates of Nigeria have arrived at the Code of Conduct Tribunal for the opening hearing in the false assets declaration case against Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen.
Mr Onnoghen is accused of failing to declare a series of bank accounts linked to him for several years, in alleged violation of the code of conduct law for public officeholders.
A petition containing the allegations was sent to the Code of Conduct Bureau on January 9, and the Code of Conduct Tribunal fixed Monday morning for commencement of trial.
The allegations were made by Denis’s Aghanya, a politician with history of working for President Muhammadu Buhari.
Mr Onnoghen denied all allegations against him. He is yet to arrived at the court as of 10:05 a.m.
The trial has sparked nationwide outrage, with many condemning the action of the government in bringing the charges.
But there are also questions about how Mr Onnoghen came across the humongous foreign currency he was accused of depositing in bank accounts.
