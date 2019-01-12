Atiku reacts to asset declaration charges against CJN Onnoghen

Related News

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the allegations of false asset declarations against the Chief Justice of the Federation, Walter Onnoghen, saying he suspects the Buhari administration is behind it.

In a statement to PREMIUM TIMES, the presidential candidate of the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party questioned the timing of the charges with barely four weeks before the presidential election.

The Code of Conduct Bureau has said Mr Onnoghen will be arraigned on Monday for allegedly lying about his asset in violation of the law.

Read Mr Abubakar’s full statement as released by the Atiku Media Office:

I have received the news of the sudden charges about to be filed against the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, with apprehension and suspicion especially as such a move against the head of an arm of our government is coming so close to an election in preparation of which the Buhari administration has shown growing desperation.

My suspicions are further exacerbated by the fact that the Buhari government is pressuring an independent and self governing arm of government with the aim of getting CJN Walter Onnoghen to resign or be pushed aside.

I stand on the side of the rule of law and believe that a person is innocent until proven guilty.

If Justice Walter Onnoghen is guilty of the charges about to be preferred against him, let his guilt be determined by a competent court of law and not by the Buhari administration. The executive cannot usurp the role of the judiciary. Nigeria is still a democracy and not a fascist dictatorship as President Buhari may wish.

Any attempt to force Justice Walter Onnoghen to vacate his office, 4 weeks to an election for which the unpopular Buhari administration has shown every intention to manipulate, is a move pregnant with negative meaning.

I see no reason whatsoever for the ongoing pressure by the Buhari government to force Justice Walter Onnoghen to vacate office when he has not been convicted for any offence.

I therefore call on the President to respect the principle of separation of powers and abide by the rule of law on this matter and stop any interference or pressure on Justice Walter Onnoghen or the judiciary and allow the law and the constitution take its full course.