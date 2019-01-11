Masked police operatives have stormed the hospital where Dino Melaye, the Senator representing Kogi West, was receiving treatment.
The officers forced the lawmaker, who was on the hospital bed, into an unmarked vehicle and drove him to an undisclosed location, witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES.
Mr Melaye was arrested last week after police laid siege on his home in Maitama, Abuja, for eight days.
He turned himself in after hiding in the house for days. Mr Melaye has been in the hospital since then.
Police accuse the senator of being involved in the shooting of an officer in his native Kogi State.
Details shortly….
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
Nasir Ayitogo is a National Assembly correspondent at PREMIUM TIMES. He is a graduate of Theatre and Media Arts from Nasarawa State University, Keffi, where he also obtained an Masters’s degree in Public Relations and Advertising. Twitter: @nastogo
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.