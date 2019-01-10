Buhari appoints National Assembly aide

Related News

Following the resignation of Kawu Sumaila as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub as his replacement.

Mr Sumaila, appointed SSA in August 2015, resigned to contest for membership of the House of Representatives representing Sumaila/Takai Federal Constituency in Kano State under the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His successor, Mr El-Yakub, an APC stalwart from Kano State, was a member of the House of Representatives in 1998 and between 2003 and 2007 representing Kano Municipal Federal Constituency.