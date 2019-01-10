Buhari appoints National Assembly aide

Following the resignation of Kawu Sumaila as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub as his replacement.
Mr Sumaila, appointed SSA in August 2015, resigned to contest for membership of the House of Representatives representing Sumaila/Takai Federal Constituency in Kano State under the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
His successor, Mr El-Yakub, an APC stalwart from Kano State, was a member of the House of Representatives in 1998 and between 2003 and 2007 representing Kano Municipal Federal Constituency.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.