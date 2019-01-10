Over 294,000 apply for 10,000 police jobs; Niger, Kano, Katsina lead

PIC. 1. CANDIDATES FOR THE NIGERIA POLICE CADET EXAMINATION FILE FOR ACCREDITATION AT OKAKA CENTRE IN YENAGOA, BAYELSA ON MONDDAY (22/8/16). 5896/23/8/2016/AO/ICE/BJO/NAN
Police cadets

The Police Service Commission (PSC) says it has received 294,851 applications in the ongoing recruitment of 10,000 constables into the Nigeria Police Force as the portal closes on January 11, Friday.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the recruitment of 10,000 police constables to step up the strength of the force.

A statement by the commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, on Thursday in Abuja said the applications came over five weeks after the recruitment portal was opened on Nov. 30, 2018.

Mr Ani said the applications hit the 242, 455 mark at 12 :30 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The portal is expected to close on Jan. 11 in line with the Federal Character requirement of six weeks to allow applicants time to apply,” he said.

He said Niger maintained the lead with 17, 790 applications, followed by Kano with 16, 800, Katsina, 16, 666, Bauchi, 12, 652, Kaduna, 13, 882 and Adamawa, 11, 449 applicants.

The spokesman said Bayelsa had the least number of applications of 1,797, Lagos State, 1,720 and Ebonyi, 2, 218.

Mr Ani said male applicants continued to dominate the exercise with 255,189 applications with females trailing with only 39,662 applicants.

He said the chairman of the commission, Musiliu Smith, said that after the closure of the portal tomorrow, the commission would start online short listing of qualified applicants.

According to him, shortlisted applicants would be invited for screening and other stages of the recruitment.(NAN)

