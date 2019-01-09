Nigerian military reopens Maiduguri-Damaturu road, gives reason for closure

Related News

The Nigerian military authorities in Borno State have reopened the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway that they closed for about six hours on Wednesday.

Residents of Maiduguri, Damaturu, and Potiskum towns of Borno and Yobe states woke up to find that movement had been restricted along the 235km highway that cuts across the three community.

Regular road users became stranded as troops reportedly carried out an undisclosed operation along the highway.

The road was reopened at about noon when soldiers pulled their barricade off the highway.

Explaining why movement on the highway was restricted, the spokesperson of Operation Lafiya Dole, Onyema Nwachukwu, a Nigerian Army Colonel, said the action by troops was not a closure of the highway.

“Our attention has been drawn to rumours that the Nigerian Army has closed the Maiduguri-Damaturu road.

“This is not true. What is happening is an ongoing clearance and snap checks operations in the general area required to clear suspected Boko Haram terrorists along that road.

“The clearance operation is ultimately for the safety and security of motorists and other road users.

“Members of the public are please advised to cooperate and bear with the troops as they carry out these duties.”