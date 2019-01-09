Nigerian military reopens Maiduguri-Damaturu road, gives reason for closure

Nigerian troopsused to illustrate the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: The Guardian Nigeria]
Nigerian troops used to illustrate the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: The Guardian Nigeria]

The Nigerian military authorities in Borno State have reopened the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway that they closed for about six hours on Wednesday.

Residents of Maiduguri, Damaturu, and Potiskum towns of Borno and Yobe states woke up to find that movement had been restricted along the 235km highway that cuts across the three community.

Regular road users became stranded as troops reportedly carried out an undisclosed operation along the highway.

The road was reopened at about noon when soldiers pulled their barricade off the highway.

Explaining why movement on the highway was restricted, the spokesperson of Operation Lafiya Dole, Onyema Nwachukwu, a Nigerian Army Colonel, said the action by troops was not a closure of the highway.

“Our attention has been drawn to rumours that the Nigerian Army has closed the Maiduguri-Damaturu road.

“This is not true. What is happening is an ongoing clearance and snap checks operations in the general area required to clear suspected Boko Haram terrorists along that road.

“The clearance operation is ultimately for the safety and security of motorists and other road users.

“Members of the public are please advised to cooperate and bear with the troops as they carry out these duties.”

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.