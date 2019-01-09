JUST IN: Another Buhari’s minister resigns

Related News

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Ibrahim, has resigned her appointment to run for election as a member of the House of Representatives in the February 16 general elections.

Mrs Ibrahim confirmed to some State House correspondents that Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting would be her last.

She spoke shortly before the commencement of the meeting.

Her resignation comes a month after the former Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jubril, resigned following his selection as the 13th Emir of Nasarawa.

Mrs Ibrahim is running to represent Damaturu/Tarmuwa/Gujba/Gulani Federal Constituency of Yobe State in the forthcoming general elections.

She defeated her son-in-law, Mohammed Ibrahim, to emerge the candidate of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) for the election.

She scored 1,295 votes to her stepson’s 15 votes.

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Mrs Ibrahim as a minister in 2015.

During the 2015 National Assembly elections, she was elected to represent Damaturu/Tarmuwa/Gujba/Gulani Federal Constituency of Yobe State.

But shortly after she assumed duties at the lower House of parliament, Mr Buhari appointed her to his cabinet.

On April 23, 2016, the Independent National Electoral Commission conducted a by-election to fill the vacant seat.

In the election, Abdullahi Kukuwa of the APC scored 23,745 votes to defeat Nasiru Hassan of the Peoples Democratic Party, who polled 6,990 votes to emerge second.

Adamu Dina of the Advance Congress for Democracy scored 163 votes while Jibrin Ladan of the National Conscience Party scored 139 votes.

Mrs Ibrahim, 52, is a wife of a former three-time governor of Yobe State, Bukar Abba Ibrahim, who is currently serving as a senator. The former governor is not seeking reelection.

A former Commissioner for Transport and Energy in Borno State, the politician was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2007. She was re-elected to the position in 2011 and 2015.

Mrs Ibrahim’s father was the legendary northern politician, Waziri Ibrahim, a minister in Nigeria’s first republic and founder of the Great Nigerian Peoples Party in the second republic.