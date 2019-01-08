Buhari reacts to Gabon attempted coup

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the military in Gabon to respect the constitution of the country and democracy.

Mr Buhari’s call followed the failed coup in the oil-rich African country.

The plotters seized control of the national radio station early on Monday morning.

They then broadcast a message saying that President Ali Bongo was no longer fit for office.

However, Gabon security forces killed two suspects in a failed coup attempt in the country and captured seven others on Monday, government spokesperson Guy-Bertrand Mapangou told reporters.

“The military officers in Gabon should understand that the era of military coups and governments in Africa and indeed worldwide, is long gone. Democracy is supreme and the constitutional stipulations on the peaceful change of administration must be respected. That is the only way we can ensure peace and stability not only within the country but also in the region,” said Mr Buhari.

The Nigerian president himself seized power in 1983 in a military coup that toppled a democratically-elected government.

Mr Buhari, then an army general, was also toppled two years after.

In his message on the Gabon attempted coup, Mr Buhari urged military officers with political ambitions should either resign or “face their constitutional role”.

Mr Buhari, who is the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) advised the people of Gabon to “remain on the side of peace, security, stability and democracy in their country, the statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu added.

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.