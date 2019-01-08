Boko Haram kill two in fresh Borno attack

Nigerian troops used to illustrate the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: The Guardian Nigeria]

At least two persons were killed while eight houses burnt on Monday when suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked Sajeri, a community near Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The late-night attack came few hours after an earlier one on Auno village, 25 kilometre from Maiduguri.

Both Auno and Sajeri are located along the now dangerous Kano-Maiduguri highway.

Residents of Sajeri said the insurgents invaded their community at about 10 p.m.

According to the residents, who slept overnight in the bushes, the attackers also looted their premises, setting some buildings on fire.

“They were very hostile and they were many, that came with guns and cutlasses,” said a resident, Mustapha Ali.

“They shot and killed an Islamic cleric who did not offer them money. They also beheaded another man near his house.

“One man got his eyes pulled out by the Boko Haram insurgents,” he said.

The theatre commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Benson Akinroluyo, confirmed the Monday attacks during a meeting with journalists.

He also said he would be heading for Auno to assess the situation.

“From here (conference), I will be heading for Auno where we had an attack last night,” he said.

