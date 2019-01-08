2019: Don’t re-elect governors who failed to pay salaries, Buhari tells Nigerians

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians not to re-elect governors who failed in their first terms, especially those who failed to pay civil servants salaries even after collecting bailouts from the federal government.

Mr Buhari, who is also seeking reelection on the platform of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), said Nigerians’ votes should go for competence.

Mr Buhari, who spoke with the Hausa service of the Voice of America, which was aired Tuesday morning, said he saw no justification in governors collecting bailout funds from the federal government and still failing to pay wages.

The president was quoted as saying, “I wonder how these governors are able to sleep knowing that they have refused to pay workers their wages.

“These workers have families to cater for, they pay rent, pay school fees, Hospital bills and food for their families.”

Mr Buhari said the Nigerian Constitution gives governors the independence to spend their funds without interference and that is why some are abusing that privilege by refusing to work for the people.

The president advised Nigerians to use their voting rights to make sure that they only vote for people who would deliver.

On the fight against corruption being undertaken by his administration, the president said unlike before, he now uses democratic means.

He said being democratic in fighting corruption is slow but assured that the objectives will eventually be achieved.