Buhari nominates new NFIU boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Modibbo Hamman-Tukur as the director of the Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).
The appointment, Mr Buhari said, is in accordance with the provision of Section 5(1) of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) Act 2018.
The announcement was made Monday via a statement by Mr Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina.
The statement said the nomination was contained in a letter dated January 7, to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, seeking the confirmation of the nominee by the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly.
”Tukur, from Adamawa State, is a holder of Master of Science (MSc) degree in International Business.
”He is currently an Assistant Director in the NFIU, and has vast international experience in illegal assets recovery,” the statement said.
