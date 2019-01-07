JUST IN: Ex-Borno governor, Goni, others, quit PDP for APC

Related News

A former governor of the old Borno state, Mohammed Goni, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Goni was governor of old Borno State, that comprised the present Yobe State, from 1979 to 1983.

His defection was announced Monday by former Senate leader, Ali Ndume, who led a delegation from the north east to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking briefly with State House correspondents after the meeting, Mr Goni said he decided to move to the APC because of the respect he has for Mr Buhari and what he has done to return relative peace to the north east region.

“I know the president very well, I was the council secretary when he was governor of north east. He is a performer,” he said.

Mr Goni was also in the United Nigeria Peoples Party, (UNPP), and was the party’s vice presidential candidate with former Anambra governor, Jim Nwobodo.

Mr Goni was the governorship candidate of PDP in Borno during the 2011 election.

A former senator and former speaker of old Gongola state, and a chieftain of the PDP from Adamawa state, Paul Wampana, also announced his defection to the APC.

Mr Wampana was a national vice chairman, north east of the PDP.