JUST IN: Ex-Borno governor, Goni, others, quit PDP for APC

Mohammed Goni
Mohammed Goni

A former governor of the old Borno state, Mohammed Goni, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Goni was governor of old Borno State, that comprised the present Yobe State, from 1979 to 1983.

His defection was announced Monday by former Senate leader, Ali Ndume, who led a delegation from the north east to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking briefly with State House correspondents after the meeting, Mr Goni said he decided to move to the APC because of the respect he has for Mr Buhari and what he has done to return relative peace to the north east region.

“I know the president very well, I was the council secretary when he was governor of north east. He is a performer,” he said.

Mr Goni was also in the United Nigeria Peoples Party, (UNPP), and was the party’s vice presidential candidate with former Anambra governor, Jim Nwobodo.

Mr Goni was the governorship candidate of PDP in Borno during the 2011 election.

A former senator and former speaker of old Gongola state, and a chieftain of the PDP from Adamawa state, Paul Wampana, also announced his defection to the APC.

Mr Wampana was a national vice chairman, north east of the PDP.

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.