JUST IN: INEC presents national register to political parties

Ahead of the 2019 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented the national register of voters to political parties.
The register was presented by the chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, at the quarterly consultative meeting with political parties in Abuja.
The commission also revealed the official total number of registered voters is 84 million.
Lois Ugbede is a junior politics reporter at PREMIUM TIMES. She currently covers some of the nation’s big political parties and the Independent National Electoral Commission. Twitter: @ugbedelois
