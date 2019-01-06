Nigeria’s 1,400 illegal entry points ‘worrisome’ – Jerry Gana

Jerry Gana, SDP Presidential candidate
Jerry Gana, SDP Presidential candidate

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Jerry Gana, on Saturday expressed concern over the 1,400 illegal entry points in the country.

Mr Gana who secured the candidacy of his party through a court order, pushing out Donald Duke, said the development could threaten the peaceful conduct of the 2019 general elections.

The former Minister of Information spoke in Abuja at his 2019 presidential stakeholders’ summit.

“We have every cause to be worried because there are about 1,400 illegal entry points in Nigeria. Some people are entering Nigeria any day, anytime, and anyhow. I am worried about this.

“And some people enter with all kinds of things. Insecurity is the major problem in Nigeria.”

He said the country had failed to make progress because of “too much corruption in the land.”

“I will take Nigeria by storm by winning the 2019 presidential election. On the second issue that Nigerians are worried about is the issue of poverty.

“It is very alarming that people find it difficult to feed especially for the ordinary Nigerians.”

He expressed the belief that Nigerians are tired of lies and deception and would not hesitate to vote SDP which stands for equity, justice and fairness into power in 2019.

“A party that is youth and women-friendly and have zero tolerance for corruption,” he said.

“A party like the SDP, which is committed to the welfare and well- being of the masses is what Nigerians are looking for at this time to end all the impunity, gross abuse of due process and massive corruption ravaging this country to revamp the economy.”

The summit was attended by supporters and candidates of the SDP; Mr Gana’s candidacy does not have the full support of all party leaders.

