2019: APC governors, senators who didn’t perform will be voted out — Ex-SGF Babachir Lawal

PRESIDENT BUHARI SACKS SGF BABACHIR LAWAL
Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal briefing State House Correspondents after leaving the Presidential Villa Abuja after the announcement of his suspension in Abuja on Wednesday (19/4/17). 02296/19/4/2017/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has said that voters would elect candidates on their personal merit in 2019, unlike in 2015 when they voted “one party all through”.

Mr Lawal stated this while speaking with journalists in Yola, the Adamawa State capital on Wednesday.

“In 2015, voters were asked to vote APC in all elections. That gave the party a massive momentum and all its candidates were returned elected.

“The situation will be different in 2019. Many governors and senators have not performed. They have not replicated President Muhammadu Buhari’s performance. Such people will be voted out.”

The former SGF who was sacked by Mr Buhari after he was indicted by a presidential panel that investigated misuse of funds meant for people displaced by Boko Haram, said voters were now more critical and would only elect people with credible records.

He regretted that the “one way” voting by APC supporters threw up “many incredible candidates into offices”, saying that such bandwagon would not be available in 2019.

Mr Lawal said Nigeria could only move forward if credible people were elected as leaders, saying that no elected leader would be allowed to ride to power on Mr Buhari’s credible outing.

The former SGF accused Adamawa governor Abubakar Bindow of non-performance, and advised APC members and supporters to “urgently do the right thing at the right time”.

“There are candidates that are far better than the current governor,” he declared.

(NAN)

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.