NAF jet destroys insurgent’s meeting venue near Baga

The Nigerian Air Force says the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed a building used as a meeting venue by Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters near Baga in Northern Borno.
NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Ibikunle Daramola,who annouced this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja said the operation was carried out on Tuesday.
He explained that the attack was conducted on January 1 after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions confirmed that the building was being used as an assembly point by the terrorists.
“Consequently, the ATF dispatched a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the building.
“A direct hit was recorded on the target leading to significant damage to the structure and neutralisation of the occupants,” the spokesman said.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.