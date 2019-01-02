Why I won’t surrender to the police – Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye
Senator Dino Melaye [Photo: dinomelaye.com]

Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West, has finally spoken from his hideout on the reasons why he will not surrender himself to the Nigeria Police Force.

Mr Melaye, who had earlier alleged that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, will inject him to death if he is arrested, compared his challenges to that of Prophet Elijah in the Bible, in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

He also maintained that he will continue to remain in his hideout.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how the police laid siege to the senator’s Abuja residence on Friday, ending on an aggravating note, a turbulent year which began with allegations that the lawmaker was involved in multiple armed robbery and murder plots.

Police occupy Dino Melaye’s Abuja home

The siege marks at least the fourth attempt to arrest Mr Melaye by the police in 2018.

The police, in a statement by its spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, while speaking on the reason for laying siege to Mr Melaye’s residence, said the senator, alongside his ‘armed thugs’, shot one Danjuma Saliu, a sergeant, in July 2018.

Rather than debunk or admit the allegations made by the police, Mr Melaye simply said in his Tuesday tweet that he is being wise and not scared by hiding.

Mr Melaye said the Bible records Prophet Elijah to be one of the strongest prophets that lived, but he went to Mount Carmel to hide when King Ahab sought him to kill him because of the way he boldly declared the truth.

“There is a difference with being scared and being wise,” the controversial lawmaker wrote on Twitter.

Mr Melaye is seeking re-election in Kogi on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He is already facing two different trials by the police for alleged attempted suicide and allegedly arming criminals. He was granted bail by the court in both instances.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.